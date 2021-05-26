“There is no health without mental health” – Resources to support the mental health and well-being of our community – Public Health Insiders

Crosspost from DCHS Blog
If your mental health has been hit recently, you’re not alone. The COVID-19 pandemic had a serious impact on mental health and emotional well-being. Overall, In our area, more adults have reported anxiety and depression since the outbreak of the pandemic... Black, indigenous, and colored (BIPOC) communities in King County also face ongoing additional threats to safety, health, and emotional well-being due to racism and inequality.
Mental health is essential to the overall health and well-being of all. Mental health conditions such as anxiety and depression are realistic, common and treatable.
Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, King County Community Welfare Department (DCHS) and Public Health-Seattle and King County communicate the importance of mental health to overall health.
There are practical tools and resources to support emotional health and well-being. This includes resources from the BIPOC community and resources for the BIPOC community... Taking action to check in to yourself and the community can help change mental health attitudes and misconceptions and give everyone easy access to tools and resources for success.
Here are some ways you can help.
Check in by yourself
- View the mental health screen Mental Health from America. This is an easy, free and private way to evaluate and get support for your mental health. After screening, you will have access to information, resources, and tools to help you understand and improve your mental health.
- Take the depression screen At FindYourWords.org. You can also learn how to talk about depression, manage suicide thoughts, and end mental health silence.
- Send a phone call or text message to the Washington Listen Helpline At 1-833-681-0211. Washington Listen provides free anonymous support to anyone in Washington who is sad, anxious, or stressed by the events of the past year, including COVID-19.
- Connect with weekly peer-led groups and mental health resources for the NAMI Seattle BIPOC community.. This page shares links to local organizations, online resources, self-care tips, and provider directors to support BIPOC mental health.
- For more resources, visit the Community Support and Welfare website..
Check in with your people
First published on May 24, 2021
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit