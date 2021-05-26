Oregon’s Multnomah County Achieves Governor’s Vaccine Goal





Portland — Oregon’s most populous county and home of Portland, restaurants in Multnomah County can eat indoors for the first time in months after reaching the county’s COVID-19 vaccination target. Will be. Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that half of Oregon’s counties will move to “low risk” levels on Thursday. This category allows counties to significantly reduce their COVID-19 limits. The capacity of indoor dinging, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces is 50%. It will also expand indoor gatherings to 10 people and increase retail store capacity to 75%. “Science is clear. Vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and vaccines are the key to returning to normal life and lifting state-wide health and safety restrictions.” Said Brown. Earlier this month, Brown set COVID-19 vaccination targets for the entire state and county in hopes of resuming the state’s economy. When 70% of Oregon residents over the age of 16 receive the first COVID-19 vaccination, the state-wide coronavirus-related restrictions will be lifted, Brown said.

Currently, more than half of Oregon’s eligible population over the age of 16 is vaccinated at least for the first time. In addition, Brown announced that the county would be eligible to move into the “low risk” category when 65% of the population in the area over the age of 16 received the first dose. In Multnomah County, at least 67% of people over the age of 16 receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Health officials in Multnomah County have stated that even as more people are vaccinated, “for the time being, everyone in indoor public spaces will continue to wear masks.” “The mask works. Keep it on until the vaccination rate goes up and the rate of illness goes down,” said Jessica Guernsey, director of public health. “Thousands of people are fully vaccinated throughout the county, but not all regions and age groups.”

In addition, on Monday Brown said that companies in the “low risk” county could provide evidence that individuals over the age of 16 were in the “vaccination section” or areas without physical distance or capacity restrictions. Announced that it will soon have the option to create a fully vaccinated product. The 18 Oregon counties that will move to the state’s low-risk categories on Thursday include Baker, Benton, Curry, Deschutes, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Hood River, Lake, Lincoln, Morrow, Multnomah, Shaman, Tillamook, Union, and Wallowa. is. Washington and Wheeler. The 15 counties remain in the “high risk” category, indoor social gatherings are limited to 6 people, and indoor dining, indoor entertainment, and gyms are limited to 25% or 50 people, whichever is less. According to officials, the state’s COVID-19 infection rate continues to decline, and county risk level changes will be announced weekly starting next week.

