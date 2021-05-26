County with moderate viral risk | Coronavirus

Clatsop County will have a moderate risk of coronavirus from Friday as the number of cases of the virus decreases.
The county has been designated as a high-risk state of the virus since late April.
Governor Kate Brown announced on Tuesday that changes to the county’s risk levels will be announced weekly rather than every two weeks starting June 1.
County facing increased risk levels are given a period of caution to focus on reducing the number of cases. Most restrictions are lifted when 70% of Oregons over the age of 16 receive at least one vaccination.
The county, where 65% of people over the age of 16 received at least one dose, was given the option to move to low risk on Friday. This is how the county begins to relax restrictions ahead of the state’s 70% target.
According to the Oregon Department of Health, about 59% of people over the age of 16 in Clatsop County receive at least one dose.
“Science is clear. Vaccines are very effective in keeping people safe from COVID-19, and vaccines are the key to returning to normal life and lifting state-wide health and safety restrictions.” Brown said in a statement. “The disease remains dangerous for people in areas with many unvaccinated people, which is why we encourage everyone in Oregon to roll up their sleeves, take shots, and get a life-changing opportunity. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated. You could win the Take Your Shot campaign in Oregon. “
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, along with the Astoria Warrenton Regional Chamber of Commerce and Warrenton Mayor Henry Valenshifer, called on the Governor last week to abolish the warning week for counties with low risk levels of coronavirus.
“The warning week was certainly pretty strong, at least I thought it would go down,” Jones said. “It didn’t help us, and it hurt us, so I’m glad they got rid of it.”
Clatsop County is one of three counties at moderate risk until June 3. Fifteen counties are at high risk and 18 counties are at low risk.
In counties with a population of 30,000 or more, risk is assessed based on a positive test rate for the same period as the number of virus cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period.
Case rates in counties at moderate risk range from 50 to 100 per 100,000, and test positive rates can range from 5% to 8%.
As of Saturday, there were 79 cases per 100,000 in Clatsop County in two weeks. The test positive rate was 3.4%.
Indoor dining at medium-risk county restaurants and bars has a capacity of 50% or 100 people, whichever is smaller, with a closing time of 11 pm and a maximum of 6 people per table. Up to 150 people can dine outdoors. The table should be limited to 8 people.
Gyms, indoor pools, museums, theaters and other recreational facilities can be operated by 50% of the capacity or a total of 100 people, whichever is smaller. Indoor full contact sports are prohibited.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and shopping malls can operate at 75% of their capacity.
The church can be convened indoors with a 50% occupancy, or a total of 150 people, whichever is smaller, or outdoors with a occupancy rate of 250 people.
Indoor get-togethers should be limited to 2 to 8 people in moderate-risk counties. The outdoor rally can be held by 10 people.
Long-term care facilities allow indoor and outdoor visits.
Employers should recommend remote work if possible.
Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,004 viral cases. According to the county, 25 people were hospitalized and 8 died.
