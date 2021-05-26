Oregon’s Coronavirus: State Reveals Useless Vaccine Rise

On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Health reported four deaths from COVID-19, 424 cases of coronavirus, and a surge in wasted vaccines.

Currently, more than half of all Oregons are vaccinated with COVID-19, at least partially. However, demand has slowed in recent weeks, which appears to have contributed to the increase in wasted doses reported by state health authorities.

Oregon Health Department reported 9,090 vaccine doses were wasted, spoiled and expired From December. That’s more than double the total disclosed last week at 4,418, more than four times the 1,922 reported three weeks ago.

In a news release on Tuesday, state health officials did not provide an explanation for the dramatic surge and did not directly answer questions about what is causing the Oregon surge.

By the way, Oregon reported that it had given about 3.1 million doses of vaccine until May 4. This means that only .06% of the dose was wasted, damaged and expired.

But since then, Oregon has reported 719,665 doses of 7,168 wasted, according to state data calculations by the Newsroom.

This means that one out of every 100 recent doses was wasted. This is a much higher rate than the first 5 months of vaccination.

“As the vaccine continues to roll, waste can increase,” Oregon Health Department spokesman Tim Heider said in an email. He states that the larger vials of some vaccines have allowed them to be opened without using all doses, and more providers, including smaller sites, are receiving the vaccine. I did.

Heider’s answer is consistent with the wording of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document written last week., He was not due to the CDC.

“The CDC and our partners are doing everything they can to minimize the amount of unused vaccine,” the federal document reads.

“We recognize that as we continue to increase the chances of vaccination of more people, we may be more likely to leave unused doses in vials.” The CDC document also states.. “I would like to continue to follow best practices to use all doses possible, but at the expense of missing the opportunity to vaccinate all eligible individuals when ready to be vaccinated. I don’t want. “

The Oregon Department of Health began regularly disclosing wasteful doses in early April. At that time, it was administered more than 2 million times, but only 656 was wasted.

“We believe that our healthcare system partners are responsible for managing vaccines and doing everything they can to minimize waste,” said the chief financial officer of the authorities. Dave Baden said in a statement on April 7.

“At this point, given the logistical complexity of running a large-scale vaccination program, we anticipate a small amount of wasted vaccine in Oregon, which is not surprising,” he added. “This amount is only a small portion of the more than 2 million doses safely delivered, managed and injected into the Oregon’s arm.”

vaccine: Oregon reported 25,851 newly administered doses, including 15,160 on Monday and the rest from the previous day.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Colombia (7), Couse (3), Crook (5), Deschutz (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Lynn (16), Malfur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Pork (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (12).

Who died: The 2,625th Oregon-related death associated with COVID-19 was a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. ..

The 2,626th death was a 78-year-old Klamath County man who died on May 1 at the Sky Lakes Medical Center, which tested positive on May 1.

The 2,627th death in Oregon is an 87-year-old Linn County man who died at Salem Hospital on May 11 after being tested positive on May 3.

The 2,628th death was a 24-year-old Lane County man who died on May 18 at a location confirmed positive by state authorities.

State officials determine whether each person has an underlying health condition.

Hospitalization: 274 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 8 from Monday. This includes 75 people in the intensive care unit, unchanged from Sunday.

Since it started: In Oregon, 199,391 cases have been confirmed or estimated, and 2,628 have been reported dead. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported 3,811,840 vaccinations, with 1,755,318 people fully vaccinated and 426,911 partially vaccinated.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

