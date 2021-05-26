Health
Tuesday Update: Missouri Partnership Helps Home Residents Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The Missouri Department of Health and Social Security Services (DHSS) is working with other state-wide agencies to help adults at home have a streamlined and accessible vaccination experience across the state.
The home referral process begins with an aging community agency that helps identify home residents. Adults wishing to be vaccinated at home at home can be registered by showing that they are at home through the registration of the local Aging Regional Authority or the Missouri Vaccine Navigator.
The Area Agency on Aging will contact and obtain consent from individuals at home to collect relevant information for coordinating vaccinations at home. In some cases, caregivers and other household members may also be vaccinated at the same time as the returning individual to avoid wasting the vaccine.
“This program provides long-awaited protection against COVID-19 for clients who may find it difficult to visit a vaccine clinic,” said Dr. Fredrick Ecoles, Deputy Director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “By delivering vaccines to them, we remove travel barriers and prevent these clients from being left behind in the vaccination process.”
If you or someone you know is returning home or cannot visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic without assistance, call the COVID-19 Hotline 877-435-8411 and press Option 4. , Route directly to the local agency for local aging. Make an appointment for the vaccine. You can also visit the Missouri COVID-19 website to enroll returning individuals with the vaccine. MOStopsCovid.com.. The COVID-19 Hotline is open Monday to Friday from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 2 pm.
Less than 60 cases of active coronavirus in Boone County
The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has reported 12 new COVID-19 cases.
Currently, there are 56 active cases in the county.
The county currently has a reported total of 18,508 COVID-19 cases.
The county reported that the total number of cases excluded from quarantine was 18,336.
The Department of Health reports that two Boone County residents have been hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 85,760 residents were first vaccinated in Boone County and 73,316 residents in Boone County completed the vaccination.
Boone County is the country with the highest percentage of people in central Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 47.5% of the vaccine. The second closest state is St. Louis County with 44.9%.
Boone County is the first in the state, with 40.6% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Charles County is the second largest in the state, with 37% of the population completing vaccinations.
Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate at 38% in central Missouri. Montgomery County is third with 33.9%.
State reports 56 additional deaths from COVID-19
Missouri’s Health and Senior Services Department recorded 56 additional deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday. State health dashboard.
With this addition, the total number of pandemic-related deaths in the state will be 9,062.
State health officials said 42 of the 56 deaths were associated with COVID-19 as a result of weekly reviews of data and death certificates. Most have occurred this year, but they date back to October 2020. Check the list below to see when the death occurred.
- October 2020: 1
- November 2020: 3
- December 2020: 1
- January 1, 2021: 3
- February 1, 2021: Four
- March 1, 2021: 1
- April 1, 2021: 17
- May 1, 2021: 12
State health officials added 273 confirmed virus cases to the dashboard on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the pandemic to 509,914.
An additional 190 possible cases have been added, bringing the total number of possible cases found by antigen testing to 87,000.
The 7-day COVID-19 positive rate remained stable for another day, remaining at 3.9%.
As of Tuesday morning, 41.1% of Missouri’s population has been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once, and 34% of Missouri’s population has completed the vaccination process.
