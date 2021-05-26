Health
COVID-19 antibody remains for at least 10 months after infection
A new study found that the majority of patients infected with COVID-19 retained antibodies to the virus for at least 10 months.
According to a study by Labcorp, a life sciences company specializing in diagnosis and drug development, nearly 87% of infected people have seen prolonged antibody retention. However, more research is needed to determine the level of antibody needed to avoid reinfection.
As part of the sample analysis for the study, Labcorp examined samples from 39,086 patients, making it the largest real-world COVID study of its kind since the onset of the pandemic.The study was published on Monday The ECLinical Medicine site of the medical journal Lancet..
There was no statistically significant difference in antibody retention between men and women, but people under the age of 65 showed more persistent results. This result means that older people may have more difficulty maintaining antibodies for longer periods of time. Samples were taken from individuals tested from March last year to January this year.
Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of Labcorp Diagnostics, said the overall results are good news not only for naturally infected individuals, but also for vaccinated individuals.
“Further research needs to be done to understand which types and levels of antibodies suggest protection from reinfection,” said Caveney. “But the long-term presence of certain antibodies is a promising sign as we continue to think about their safe emergence from the pandemic, future vaccinations, and the timing of booster shots.”
Meanwhile, the Washoe County Health District continues to encourage people naturally infected with COVID-19 to continue vaccination. According to the health district, doing so can reduce the risk of reinfection.
“The best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Kevin Dick, district health officer in Washoe County. “Encouragingly, the study itself is limited to the detection of antibodies and does not determine whether antibodies provide protective immunity from COVID-19.”
“This study also does not mention whether antibodies from COVID-19 infection can be protected from COVID-19 mutants,” Dick added. “Recent studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine provides protective immunity from mutants.”
According to the Washoe County Health District, more than 400,000 vaccinations have been carried out in Washoe County so far. More than 190,000 county residents, including more than half of those over the age of 16, are also fully vaccinated.
Infectious diseases have been declining in the region since vaccinations began. The 14-day positive test rate in Washoe County was 4.3% as of May 23, below the 5% threshold set by the World Health Organization for resumption.
The county hosts a week-round vaccine clinic at the Reno Sparks Livestock Event Center. Young people aged 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a guardian and can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. No reservation is required, but it speeds up the check-in process. To schedule an appointment with Washoe County Online vaccine scheduler site Or call 775-328-242.
Below is a list of other vaccine providers in the region.
