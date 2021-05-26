Scientifically Simplified: As the threat of zygomycosis rises, there is growing debate over potential causes and names | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles

Representative image (IANS)

The proliferation of cases of zygomycosis, commonly referred to as zygomycosis, has emerged as a major concern for many states across India that are already fighting the deadly COVID-19. The risk of looming Mucor disease is increasing, and authorities have notified it as an epidemic in 19 states, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh. I am.

To date, more than 9,000 cases have been reported nationwide, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh reporting the largest number of cases. Last week, the Minister of Health said the majority of cases were COVID-19-positive and more than half of them were diabetic.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan added, “We have issued warnings, issued recommendations and, through experts, have told us that we must avoid indiscriminate use of steroids and treat diabetes as thoroughly as possible. I added.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection caused by a group of molds called Mucormycosis. Infections are increasingly being detected among COVID-19 patients in India. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the overall all-cause mortality rate for cases of zygomycosis is 54%. However, this rate depends on the underlying patient’s condition, the type of fungus, and the affected body part.

Mucor disease infections can be fatal if not treated on time. Covid drugs can weaken the body and weaken the immune system. It can also increase blood sugar levels in both diabetic and non-diabetic COVID-19 patients. Since the onset of the pandemic, the black fungus has pushed several patients who have recovered with COVID back into the ICU.

Why are cases of fungal infections increasing?

Mycosis is a drug for long-term steroids, long-term hospitalization, long-term hospitalization, oxygen support or ventilator use, poor hospital hygiene, or other illnesses such as: It is common in patients taking. Diabetes. The sharp rise in mucormycosis has been reported to be caused not only by improper use of steroids in diabetics, as previously thought, but also by substance abuse from antibiotics to zinc supplements and iron tablets. It has been.

“The main reason is the use of steroids and diabetes, but over the past two days there has been much debate in the medical community about the use of zinc by Indian crore over the months. Another hypothesis is the use of iron. And suggests a failure to use sterile water in the oxygen concentrator. ” Said Dr. Shashank Joshi, a senior endocrinologist from Lilavati Hospital in Bandra to The Times of India.

Some other health professionals have pointed it out Diabetes, Coupled with coronavirus infections, may be one of the reasons for the sudden surge in mucormycosis infections in the country. India is known as the world’s diabetic capital. Almost one in six diabetics in the world is from India.

Toxic combination of COVID-19, diabetes and mucormycosis

Studies show that diabetes damages the beta cells of the pancreas, resulting in inadequate insulin production and hyperglycemia, a condition that causes a dysfunctional immune response. Moreover, diabetes medications also suppress the immune response. In addition, COVID-19 reduces immunity, and drugs used to treat severe forms such as steroids and IL-6 inhibitors (tocilizumab) also promote immunosuppression.

Black fungal infections are caused by a group of molds called mucomisetes that are naturally present in the environment, especially in soil and leaves, piles of compost, and other rotting organic matter such as animal dung. India currently has the highest prevalence of the disease, 70% higher than the global average even before it was donated. The reason behind this may be the hot and humid climate of India, where Mucor spores survive longer.

Experts recommend avoiding the color names of fungal infections

In addition to black, other similar fungal infections such as yellow and white fungi have also been reported in India. White fungal infections are also caused when people with low immunity come into contact with objects containing these fungal mold spores. The fungus or invasive candidiasis can affect the blood, heart, brain, eyes, bones, or other parts of the body. A case of a yellow fungus was also reported in Ghaziabad earlier this week.

These fungal infections are usually identified by the various colors that appear, but scientifically such a crude naming is inaccurate. Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS in New Delhi, emphasizes that it is better not to use terms like “black fungus” when talking about mucormycosis.

“Black fungus is another family. The term has become associated with mucor disease due to the presence of black spots in the culture of white fungal colonies. In general, candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcosis, There are many different types of fungal infections, including histplasmosis and zygomycosis. Mucor disease, candida disease, and aspergillosis are common in people with weak immunity, ”explains Dr. Guleria.

Dr. Grelia said the number of fungal infections is increasing, but not as contagious or infectious as COVID-19. Some of the most common symptoms of zygomycosis are swelling of the face on one side, headache, congestion of the nose or sinuses, and black lesions on the bridge of the nose or the upper part of the mouth, which quickly become severe and feverish.

Experts recommend maintaining proper hygiene, as diabetics are very likely to have opportunistic infections. In addition, those who are advised to use an oxygen concentrator should clean the humidifier on a regular basis.

