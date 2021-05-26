Low Testosterone Levels in Men Associated with Severe COVID-19 Risk | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Typical image (Manoj Chhabra / TOI, BCCL, Lucknow) Published in JAMA network open The journal argues that men with low testosterone levels may be more susceptible to severe COVID-19 infections. No direct correlation was found in this study, but men with the lowest levels of testosterone in the blood are at greatest risk of using a ventilator, requiring intensive care, or dying. It was shown to be likely. “If men have low testosterone when they first come to the hospital, the risk of developing severe COVID-19, that is, the risk of requiring intensive care and dying, is higher than that of men who are high in circulatory testosterone. It was much more expensive, “said Abhinav Diwan. , A researcher at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “And if testosterone levels dropped further during hospitalization, the risk increased,” Diwan added. For this study, researchers measured some hormones in blood samples collected from 90 men and 62 women who showed symptoms of COVID-19 or confirmed cases of the disease. Did. For 143 hospitalized patients, researchers remeasured hormone levels on days 3, 7, 14, and 28 as long as the patients were hospitalized over these periods. In addition to testosterone, the team measured levels of estradiol, a type of estrogen produced in the body, and IGF-1, an important growth hormone that is similar to insulin and plays a role in maintaining muscle mass. Researchers have found that there is no correlation between hormone levels in women and the severity of the disease. Among men, only testosterone levels were associated with the severity of COVID-19. Blood testosterone levels below 250 nanograms per deciliter are considered low testosterone in adult men. At admission, men with severe COVID-19 had an average testosterone level of 53 nanograms per deciliter, and men with less severe COVID-19 had an average testosterone level of 151 nanograms per deciliter. By day 3, average testosterone levels in the most severely ill men were only 19 nanograms per deciliter. In addition, the team found that low testosterone levels in men increased levels of inflammation and increased activation of genes that allowed the body to perform the functions of sex hormones that circulate inside the cells. .. **** The above article was published by a news agency with minimal headline and text changes.

