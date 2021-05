UK expands COVID vaccine program to cover over 30 years old

The· UK medical services On Wednesday, the COVID-19 age-based vaccination program was expanded to the next cohort for all people over the age of 30.

The· United Kingdom National Health Service The NHS said that one million people between the ages of 30 and 31 will be invited by text in the next few days, and only adults between the ages of 18 and 29 will not be able to nod for the first dose.

This is the latest in a series of expansions this month, opening vaccinations to people in their thirties. Oxford / AstraZeneca Jab -which one Pfizer / BioNtech Or modern – Follow medical advice related to rare thrombotic concerns in the younger age group.



“Our vaccination program is progressing at an astonishing pace. Less than six months after Margaret Keenan received the world’s first licensed jab, to everyone over the age of 30. You can now open an offer. ” British Secretary of State Matt Hancock.

“Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic, and recent data show lifesaving that a second dose of jab can give, especially for a new variant (the B1.617.2 variant first discovered in India). It shows protection, “he said.

With the advice of the government and the Institute for Genomic Research and Immunization (JCVI), clinically vulnerable people over the age of 50 are advancing the second dose to combat the spread of the B1.617.2 mutant. I will.

The NHS currently has nearly 32 million initial doses of jab, with well over 19 million adults receiving both doses.

“Vaccination is the only most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from COVID-19. Jab has already saved thousands of lives today. The largest and most successful NHS COVID vaccination program in history is in place for everyone in their thirties, “said Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS’s National Medical Director for Primary Care.

“Vaccine delivery does not expire, so if you are qualified and have not booked, please come forward when invited,” she said.

Anyone who qualifies for a jab is encouraged by the NHS to accept an offer in one of 1,600 locations throughout the UK. You can get a reservation using the NHS COVID Reservation website by clicking the link in the offer text.

The program expansion is due to the government continuing to monitor the rapid expansion of B1.617.2 mutant strains (VOCs) of concern in some parts of the country.

However, following confusion over travel advice on some of VOC’s so-called hotspots, the government should minimize access to Bolton, Blackburn, Kirkries, Bedford, Burnley, Leicester, Hounslow, and North Tyneside. Updated the advice you seek. Earlier advice asked people to avoid non-essential trips altogether.

Secretary of Transportation Grant Shapps admitted that communication over advice might have been “clearer.”

“This is not a new blockade. This is not a law. This is just advice. You can do it just like anywhere else in the country. Tell people that you live in an area at high risk of infection. Some additional advice was provided to remind us, “Shaps told the BBC after the government was accused of trying to introduce a localized blockade by stealth.

Meanwhile, 15 new coronavirus deaths and 2,493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the UK, but some VOC hotspots in the country still have per 100,000 cases. It remains expensive.