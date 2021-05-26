Health
All 11 books on postpartum mental health should be read by new parents
May Maternal Mental Health MonthThat’s why HuffPost’s parenting and wellness sheds light on postpartum well-being. From how new moms treat their early days as parents suffering from their mental health, to how they are there for friends and family, we find moms and their loved ones the first challenge. I made a space to feel that I was seen and heard on the moon. Parent-child relationship. Click here for the full series..
Becoming a new parent can be a fun time in a person’s life, but the transition also comes with a low share. Beyond poop-filled diapers and sleepless nights, many new parents are tackling postpartum mental health issues.
“Many women can experience mood symptoms such as postpartum blue, which consists of feeling anxiety, frustration, and tears,” he said. Ashna Dokarni, Harvard Medical School Psychiatrist and Instructor. She added that these symptoms can progress to depression and anxiety in “about 10-15% of women.”
“In depression, women can experience worthlessness or guilt, tears, depressed mood, lack of joy in normal activity, lack of concentration, suicidal ideation, malaise, sleep and change in appetite. With anxiety, generalized anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and OCD can all occur, “she explained.
Of course, it’s not just new mothers that are affected.
“We generally associate this with women’s problems, but the prevalence of men is important, and one in ten fathers also experience postpartum symptoms,” he said.Sara Havel, Phoenix Marriage and Family Therapist. “This is a major life transition for parents, and stress and anxiety are very common reactions that accompany all life transitions.”
After giving birth and giving birth to a newborn baby, Nadkarni diagnoses postpartum mental health problems because “many of the symptoms of depression and anxiety, such as fatigue, sleep disorders, and appetite, occur naturally.” Added that it is difficult.
Fortunately, these issues are very manageable as long as you know what to look for and when to ask for help. Here, the recommendations in the following books may help. Below are some of the expert-approved titles you should read if you are a new parent (or if you love a newborn baby).
Kimberly Ann Johnson, “Fourth Trimester: A Postnatal Guide to Healing the Body, Balancing Emotions, and Restoring Vitality”
“This is not what I expected: Overcoming Postpartum Depression” by Karen Clayman and Valerie Ruskin
“Postpartum Husband: A Practical Solution for Living with Postpartum Depression” Karen Clayman
“A good mom has a scary idea: a healing guide to the secret horror of a new mother” Karen Clayman
“Abandon babies and other scary thoughts: break the cycle of unwanted thoughts in motherhood” by Karen Kleinman, Amy Wensel, Hillary Waller, and Abbey Adler Mandel
“Beyond the Blues: Understanding and Treating Prenatal and Postpartum Depression and Anxiety” Shoshana S. Bennett and Peck Indman
“Pregnancy and Postpartum Anxiety Workbook: Practical Skills to Help Overcome Anxiety, Worry, Panic Attacks, Obsessions, and Coercions” Pamela S. Wiegartz
“Breathing, Mom, Breathing: 5 Minutes of Mindfulness for Busy Moms” Shonda Moralis
“Strong as a mother: how to stay healthy, happy and (most importantly) sane from pregnancy to parenthood” Kate Rope
Philip Toledano’s “Reluctant Father”
“Mother to Mother Postpartum Depression Support Book” by Sandra Pulan
Reading any of these books provides valuable knowledge and helps you navigate your new parental life, but it is also important to know when to leave your reading and call your doctor.
“When your thoughts and feelings interfere with your baby and your care, it’s important to consult and get support from an experienced perinatal mental health professional,” said Osibodu-Onyali. Stated. “If you or your baby is at risk, or if you’re thinking of hurting yourself or your baby, it’s also important to ask for help.”
..
