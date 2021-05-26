



Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania (WBRE / WYOU) — May is Lyme disease awareness month. Lyme disease is transmitted by tick bites, but researchers and educators warn that Lyme disease is not the only disease transmitted by parasitic spiders. Warm winters and early spring, as well as heavy rainfall, are expected to boost mite populations this year. Also, people who are outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic encounter insects more often. The months of spring mark the beginning of the tick season. The main months of ticks are from March to June, with peak cases of Lyme disease usually in June and July. “All mites lurking under litter and snow are looking for a host, so there are different types of mite combinations that are active in the spring,” said Lab Director of the Tick Diagnostic Test at East Stroudsburg University. One Nicole Chinichi said. Cicadas are coming: The app helps to map where millions of people are spawning

Lyme disease is transmitted by black-footed mites or deer ticks in the northeastern United States and the upper Midwestern United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Western black-footed mites spread the disease along the Pacific coast. Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the United States, but it is not the only one. Some of the others listed on the CDC include Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Anaplasmosis, Southern Tick-Related Rash, Tick-borne Relapsing Fever, and Tularemia. East Stroudsburg tests for 17 tick-related pathogens. “For doctors who are only treating Lyme disease, they may not have reached the problem of the underlying cause due to other causes, and the treatment plan may not be effective for that,” Chinnici said. Says. In Pennsylvania, the Pike County Tick-borne Disease Task Force recently conducted a county-wide baseline survey. Of the 1,000 black-footed mites tested, 123 mites were positive for two or more diseases, 38% of which were positive for Lyme disease. Texas legislators have approved a bill banning plant-based products from using “meat” or “beef” in their packaging

“Lyme disease in Pike County is in crisis and can be called a nearly health-related problem for years, before COVID,” said Matt, Pike County Commissioner. Osterberg said. “I’m aware of this until six or seven years ago when the public came to us and said that this was a real potential problem and we need to face this did not.” The population of mites is also increasing rapidly in Michigan. Reported sister station WOOD-TV.. There are more than 20 known species of ticks in the state, including the American dog tick and the American dog tick that cause Rocky Mountain fever. Health experts say it’s important to look carefully for mites, as insects can be incredibly small when spending time outside. Sometimes it’s the size of a pinhead. We also suggest wearing light-colored clothing and applying insect repellents, including DEET, to help spot mites. The Associated Press contributed to this report.



