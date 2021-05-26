Why Dental Implants Are Your Best Choice





Dental implants are rapidly becoming more and more popular in dentistry to replace lost teeth. Traditional standards for dentures and bridges are becoming increasingly unattractive to patients. Yes, those options work, and yes, they can be cheaper in the short term. However, the quality of life of patients who use dental implants will improve significantly in the long run. This is the reason. Dental implants are small titanium “root foam” screws that are placed on the jawbone to replace missing or broken teeth. After they have healed, the general dentist puts the crown on top. These dental implants are the foundation for dentists to build teeth that are natural, strong and aesthetically pleasing. In addition, dental implants can be used as anchors for denture patients, dramatically stabilizing the occlusion and allowing them to eat more confidently. Dental implants resemble more natural teeth in feel, appearance and function

Dental implants have been successful in the long term in over 90% of cases

Dental implants protect the mandible by preventing it from resorbing (disappearing).

Dental implants are independent structures that do not depend on multiple teeth, as in the case of dental bridges. If something happens to one tooth of the bridge, it happens to all teeth.

The dental implant crown can be designed by the dentist to be removed in the unlikely event that repair is needed. This allows repairs rather than complete replacements.

Dental implants have no risk of tooth decay

Dental implants are expected to last a lifetime. This series of treatments may require more time and initial investment in funding. However, patients using implants find that long-term investments are much cheaper and their sensations and appearance are much more natural. Here at Artista Dental Studio, you are very familiar with planning and performing dental implant restorations. You can see the process from start to finish before the work is complete.Call our team 973.942.9421 or visit our website www.artistadentalstudiownj.com To learn how dental implants are the right choice to regain your smile.

