Mild COVID-19 leaves persistent antibodies in infected patients, making reinfection rare

Development of antibody after acquisition COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) This is the expected reaction of the body. However, many will ask how long these antibodies will last, and whether to guarantee that once infected, they will never be infected again.
Previous studies COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It may produce antibodies that last for at least 6 months.
Currently, in a new study by researchers at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It may have immune cells that mass-produce antibodies that can last a lifetime. That means it can be protected from reinfection.
They published their findings.SARS-CoV-2 Infection induces Longevity Human bone marrow plasma cells, ”In the journal Nature.
COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Antibody levels may drop
Study Senior Author Ali Ellebedy, PhD.. The data presented in the previous month’s report that antibodies declined rapidly after the infection was misinterpreted, Medical Xpress report.
He said it was normal for antibody levels to drop after an acute infection. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be completely zero. Instead, antibody levels become plateaus or stay at specific levels.
Refers to a patient who has recovered from a mild case COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Eleven months later, he said the antibodies found would survive and continue to produce antibodies for the rest of the patient’s life. There is strong evidence that antibodies can last longer.
Immune cells produce antibodies and rapidly proliferate and circulate in the blood, which promotes antibody levels. Sky-high.. But after the infection is cleared, it goes down.
Meanwhile, a small population of antibody-producing plasma cells continues to secrete low levels of antibody into the bloodstream to provide adequate protection against the virus in the event of re-encountered virus.
by Science dailyThe immune system remembers foreign substances such as viruses and improves the quality of antibodies even after the infection has weakened. Antibodies produced after a few months SARS-CoV-2 Virus and its mutant version (such as South African variants).
Ellebedy The key to understanding whether COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Lead to long lasting Protection is in the bone marrow.They got bone marrow from a patient who recovered from mild COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Check if they have plasma cells that produce antibodies. They found that such cells were found in patients even months after they had recovered.
Asymptomatic COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patient may also have long lasting antibody
News Medical Life Science Reported asymptomatic COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Patients who lose them IgG Antibodies are more frequent and faster than symptomatic patients, regardless of gender, age, or weight.
However, Medical Xpress reported EllebedyTeam speculated that even asymptomatic patients could be left behind long lasting Immunity.He also has a seriously ill patient long lasting Immunity to reinfection.
The first author of the study, Jackson Turner, PhD.. , Said it could lead to a defective immune response or have a good immune response due to the large number of viruses in the body. It is currently unclear and further research on moderate to severe infections is needed to understand whether it protects patients from future reinfections.
The team is currently studying if the vaccine can trigger Longevity antibody.
