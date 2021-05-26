Stephanie Dubois: British model dies a few days after receiving Covid Jab in Cyprus





A British The model died of a blood clot a few days after receiving it AstraZeneca Cyprus jab. Stephanie Dubois, 39, suffered from a “serious thrombotic episode” after being vaccinated in Paphos on May 6. Her death was said to be investigated by the European Medicines Agency, Charalambos Charilaou, a health spokesperson in Cyprus. Times.. The link between Dubois’s acquisition of the jab and her death has not yet been confirmed. Eight days after receiving the vaccine, Dubois posted on his Facebook page that he was ill and was being tested. She states: “I processed the blood. There’s definitely something wrong with the high white blood cell count, but they don’t know what it’s causing. Recommendation “The doctor here is great and checks in with me on Sunday to see how I’m doing. Maybe I have a long reaction to me COVID Last week jabs, or maybe those side effects, affected my immune system and I caught something else in the process. “I’m completely exhausted, lacking energy, my joints hurt and weak, so my whole body hurts … but better than this morning.” A few days later, she submitted her last post, a photo of her arm injured by various examinations by a doctor. < style="display:block;padding-top:74.8444%"/> Stephanie Dubois feels sick after taking Covid Jab (Facebook) By May 19, the model, who had spent time between Britain and Cyprus, fell into a coma at Nicosia Hospital and was “not expected to leave,” according to friend Andrew Powers. That is. Cyprus reintroduced AstraZeneca jab on March 18, after many other European countries stopped using it at the beginning of the month due to concerns about blood clots. Only the other two developed blood clots after vaccination in Cyprus, both of whom were in underlying health. Neither individual died. Elena Paniotopru, head of pharmaceutical services at the Ministry of Health, said further research is needed to find out if the vaccine is associated with the death of the UK model. she said Sun Online: “You may never be sure that her death is related to the AstraZeneca vaccine. “She suffered very rarely, but we know that thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome can also suffer in unvaccinated people. “More research needs to be done to see if there is a correlation between the two incidents.” EMA was approached by Independent For comments

