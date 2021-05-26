Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 regions: WHO

The first coronavirus variant detected in India is now officially recorded in 53 regions.



In addition, WHO has received information from informal sources that a variant of B.1.617 has been found in seven other regions. That’s a total of 60, according to figures from the United Nations Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological update.

B.1.617 reportedly showed increased infectivity, but the severity of the disease and the risk of infection were under investigation.

Globally, new cases and deaths have continued to decline over the past week, with approximately 4.1 million new cases and 84,000 new deaths reported. This is a 14% and 2% decrease compared to the previous week, respectively.

WHO’s European region reported the largest reduction in new cases and mortality in the last seven days, followed by the Southeast Asian region.

The number of cases reported by the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, and the Western Pacific region was similar to that reported last week.

“Despite the decline in global trends over the past four weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remains high, with significant increases in many countries around the world.” The document states.

India (1,846,055, down 23%) reported the most new cases in the last 7 days. Brazil (up 451,424-3%); Argentina (up 213,046-41%), United States (down 188,410-20%), Colombia (down 107,590-7%).

Variant detection

This update provides information on four mutations that have been classified as mutant strains of concern. This is the first mutation reported in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617).

When counting the total number of regions reporting each variant, WHO summed the regions with formal and informal information.

B.1.1.7 is currently reported in 149 regions. B.1.351 in 102 regions, P.1 in 59 regions.

WHO has divided the numbers for the B.1.617 variant into three lines (B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3).

The first is reported in a total of 41 regions, the second is reported in 54 regions, and the third is reported in 6 regions (UK, Canada, Germany, India, Russia, USA).

Together, the B.1.617 variant strain was officially recorded in 53 regions and informally in 7 other regions.

The update also lists the six targeted variants that are being monitored.

One was first discovered in multiple countries, two were first discovered in the United States, and the other three were first discovered in Brazil, the Philippines, and France.

“The more expected the virus will evolve and the more SARS-CoV-2 is distributed, the more opportunities it will have to evolve,” the report said.

“Reducing infections with established and proven disease management methods is an important aspect of our global strategy to reduce the incidence of mutations that adversely affect public health.”

