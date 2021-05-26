Health
Indian COVID-19 variant found in at least 53 regions: WHO
The first coronavirus variant detected in India is now officially recorded in 53 regions, a World Health Organization report said Wednesday.
In addition, WHO has received information from informal sources that a variant of B.1.617 has been found in seven other regions. That’s a total of 60, according to figures from the United Nations Health Organization’s weekly epidemiological update.
B.1.617 reportedly showed increased infectivity, but the severity of the disease and the risk of infection were under investigation.
Globally, new cases and deaths have continued to decline over the past week, with approximately 4.1 million new cases and 84,000 new deaths reported. This is a 14% and 2% decrease compared to the previous week, respectively.
WHO’s European region reported the largest reduction in new cases and mortality in the last seven days, followed by the Southeast Asian region.
The number of cases reported by the Americas, the Eastern Mediterranean, Africa, and the Western Pacific region was similar to that reported last week.
“Despite the decline in global trends over the past four weeks, the incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths remains high, with significant increases in many countries around the world.” The document states.
India (1,846,055, down 23%) reported the most new cases in the last 7 days. Brazil (up 451,424-3%); Argentina (up 213,046-41%), United States (down 188,410-20%), Colombia (down 107,590-7%).
Variant detection
This update provides information on four mutations that have been classified as mutant strains of concern. This is the first mutation reported in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), Brazil (P.1) and India (B.1.617).
When counting the total number of regions reporting each variant, WHO summed the regions with formal and informal information.
B.1.1.7 is currently reported in 149 regions. B.1.351 in 102 regions, P.1 in 59 regions.
WHO has divided the numbers for the B.1.617 variant into three lines (B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2, and B.1.617.3).
The first is reported in a total of 41 regions, the second is reported in 54 regions, and the third is reported in 6 regions (UK, Canada, Germany, India, Russia, USA).
Together, the B.1.617 variant strain was officially recorded in 53 regions and informally in 7 other regions.
The update also lists the six targeted variants that are being monitored.
One was first discovered in multiple countries, two were first discovered in the United States, and the other three were first discovered in Brazil, the Philippines, and France.
“The more expected the virus will evolve and the more SARS-CoV-2 is distributed, the more opportunities it will have to evolve,” the report said.
“Reducing infections with established and proven disease management methods is an important aspect of our global strategy to reduce the incidence of mutations that adversely affect public health.”
© 2021 AFP
Quote: Indian COVID-19 variants found in at least 53 regions: WHO (2021, May 26) 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-05-indian-covid-variant-territories.html Obtained May 26, 2014
This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]