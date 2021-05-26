Doctors urged young patients to look for signs of stroke after dying after Covid vaccination

Doctors are urged to be aware of the signs of stroke in people receiving Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine After a young woman in her thirties died of a blood clot.

Another woman in her thirties and a man in her forties had a blood clot in a large artery, but experts emphasize that side effects are still rare after vaccination.

NHS Foundation Trust, a team of medical institutions including the National Neurology and Neurosurgery Hospital at University College London (UCL) Hospital, warns that doctors need to be aware of patients with ischemic stroke within about a month of vaccination. did.

They say that ischemic stroke is a condition in which a blood clot occludes an artery and needs to be “urgently evaluated” for a very rare syndrome called vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT). It was.

However, they said it was very unlikely that they would develop a stroke after vaccination, and that stroke is common in those who catch it. COVID-19..

Recommendation

There are 309 cases of macrothrombosis with low platelet counts, suggesting VITT with more than 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

This brings the number of people who experience blood clots after Covid-19 vaccination to 1 in 100,000.

One patient, a 35-year-old Asian woman, experienced intermittent headaches on the right side and around the eyes 6 days after vaccination.

Five days later, she felt drowsy and woke up with weakened face, arms and legs. She underwent brain surgery to reduce skull pressure along with other treatments, but died.

The second patient, a 37-year-old Caucasian woman, suffered from headache, confusion, weakness in her left arm, and loss of vision on her left side 12 days after vaccination. She survived with some treatment.

The third was a 43-year-old Asian man who was hospitalized three weeks after being vaccinated for language speaking and comprehension problems. He has received other treatments in addition to platelet and plasma transfusions and remains stable.

David Werring, lead author of the report and professor of clinical neurology at UCL, said: The more common ischemic stroke due to arterial thrombosis, which blocks blood flow to parts of the brain, may also be a hallmark of vaccine-induced thrombosis.

“Of course, both types of thrombosis remain very rare, but between days 4 and 28, patients have typical stroke symptoms (face, arm or leg weakness) due to arterial obstruction. , Speaking disorders, etc.), doctors should be vigilant after vaccination. “

Professor Hugh Markus of the Faculty of Clinical Neuroscience, University of Cambridge, wrote in a linked commentary: “During the current corona vaccination period, high suspicion indicators are needed to identify post-vaccination thrombotic episodes.

“But it is important to remember that these side effects are rare and far less common than both cerebral vein thrombosis and ischemic stroke associated with the Covid-19 infection itself.”

Professor Beverley Hunt of King’s College London, Medical Director of Thrombosis UK, said ViTT rarely occurs after Covid-19 vaccination.

“This case report provides details of three patients who had a stroke due to arterial occlusion,” he said.

“VITT more commonly presents with large venous thrombosis, but it is well recognized in the UK that it can, and this is also the current guidance document from the UK Expert Hematology Panel and the School of Emergency Medicine. I am aware of. “

In response to this report, Dr. June Raine, Chief Executive Officer of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said the agency is continuously monitoring the safety of coronavirus vaccines.

“We will evaluate reports of these very rare blood clots that occur with low levels of platelets and perform a complete follow-up, as if serious side effects were suspected,” she said.

“We continuously monitor the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine and publish a weekly summary of the latest summaries of all Yellow Card reports received.

“There are risks to effective drugs and vaccines. These particular types of thrombocytopenia thrombosis reported after the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca are extremely rare and unlikely to occur.

“Our advice remains that the benefits of vaccines outweigh the risks of the majority of people.”