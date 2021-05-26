Elderly Canadians want to get a flu shot in the wake of COVID-19.





According to a new study, the pandemic has motivated older people to get a flu shot. Analyzed studies Survey results Of 4,501 Canadians over the age of 50 from 10 states. 20% of the 1,001 study participants aged 50-64 years Influenza vaccinationHowever, it is now more likely to be affected by COVID-19.Of these respondents, 92% suggested they were not vaccinated influenza one year ago. Of the 3,500 participants over the age of 65, 8% reported that they were initially unplanned to be vaccinated against the flu, but are now more likely to be vaccinated against the flu. “The pandemic was a cool demonstration of the risk of infectious diseases,” said Nancy Waite, a professor at a pharmacy school and lead author of the study. “We have seen a change in perceptions of the value of vaccines and a documented change in the willingness of those considering vaccination.” Participants who said they had the flu vaccineBoth those who got it before and those who didn’t gave it a variety of reasons to reinforce their decisions. For some, COVID-19 has shown the catastrophic potential of the virus, and this perception has led to the perception that it has serious consequences for influenza. Risk factor Including age. Others also cited the increased risk of simultaneous circulation of COVID-19 and influenza, or the desire to reduce vulnerability to COVID by protecting against influenza. Over 2% of respondents aged 50-64 and 0.8% of respondents aged 65 and over have previously been vaccinated with influenza but are unlikely to consider influenza vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic. Was shown. This small group of participants cited the fear of being exposed to COVID-19 when they were vaccinated against the flu and the reduced risk of getting the flu due to social distance. “Healthcare providers discussing vaccines with the general public can help individuals understand the situations in which they make decisions because these situations are fluid and individuals make informed decisions. I need to answer the questions I need now, “Wait said. “Our findings show that pandemics have created new motivations for many. Senior citizens To accept Influenza vaccine However, it also created concerns for small groups that health professionals had to prepare to deal with. “ The study was recently published in a journal vaccine.. Have you been vaccinated against the flu? Provided by

