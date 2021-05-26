Vaccine clinic going to rural areas in June





A mobile vaccination clinic has been organized this summer to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the smaller Bartholomew County community. The clinic will be funded by a $ 168,568 grant from the Indiana Department of Health, said Amanda Organist, Director of the County Health and Nursing Department. In addition to the small community, the Mobile Clinic will only provide one night of vaccination during the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair. In granting the grant, state health officials asked local health officials to travel to rural areas to vaccinate individuals living in rural areas, the organist said. Additional efforts are underway to provide vaccines to older children at increased risk after a variant of the virus was discovered in Bartholomew County at the end of last month, according to local and state health officials. is. However, the director of the nursing department understands that she can run into resistance. “There are still locals who are sick of the vaccine or just want to wait,” said the organist. “Many of them are just coming for their first shot. More and more people are seeing it working.” As of May 20, 44.7% of the county’s population had been fully vaccinated, according to organists. It has increased from 32% a few weeks ago, but the majority of Bartholomew County residents have not yet been vaccinated. “We still feel like there is a way to go,” said the organist. Areas at slightly higher risk for COVID-19 include the southern border between Bartholomew County and Jackson and Jennings County, according to a map of the State Health Department depicting vaccinated residents. This includes the towns of Azaria, Elizabeth Town and Glamor. Another area is between Taylorsville and Old, the northernmost part of the county. St. Louis, map shows. However, at this time, there are no high-risk areas for COVID-19 in Bartholomew County. To avoid staff shortages, the county health department has signed a contract with the Windrose Health Network to provide a mobile vaccine clinic in motorhomes, according to the organist. The June clinic will take place on Tuesday in Taylorsville. Hope (3rd and 9th June); Elizabeth Town (10th June) and Edinburgh (17th June, two clinics in different locations). Vaccinations will take place in the sheriff’s tent from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm during the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair on Monday, June 28th. According to the organist, pre-registration for all clinics is recommended, but carry-on is acceptable. Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines are available at Elizabeth Town’s June 10th Clinic and Hope’s June 19th Clinic. All other clinics offer Pfizer vaccines. This should be given twice at least every two weeks. According to the organist, other mobile vaccinations will be given in July, such as in Walesboro and the Rock Creek area. In addition to funding mobile clinics, she said some of the grants she received from the state would provide the clinics with additional equipment. June vaccination clinic Tuesday , 9 am-2pm, Taylorsville Elementary School Parking, 9711 Walnut St., Taylorsville, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, please call Windrose Health Network (317) 680-9901 to register.

, 9 am-2pm, Taylorsville Elementary School Parking, 9711 Walnut St., Taylorsville, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, please call Windrose Health Network (317) 680-9901 to register. June 3 , 9 am-2pm, front parking lot of Hauser High School, 9273 State Highway 9 (Main Street), Hope. * Pfizer vaccine only. To register, call the Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901).

, 9 am-2pm, front parking lot of Hauser High School, 9273 State Highway 9 (Main Street), Hope. * Pfizer vaccine only. To register, call the Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901). June 10 , 10 am to 2 pm, Mill St. Deli, 102 Mill St., Elizabethtown, * Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Only, Bartholomew County Health Department (812) 379-1555, Call Option 1 to register Please give me.

, 10 am to 2 pm, Mill St. Deli, 102 Mill St., Elizabethtown, * Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Only, Bartholomew County Health Department (812) 379-1555, Call Option 1 to register Please give me. June 17 , 9am to noon, McDonald’s Parking, 11995 NUS 31, Edinburgh, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, call Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901) to register

, 9am to noon, McDonald’s Parking, 11995 NUS 31, Edinburgh, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, call Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901) to register June 17 , 1 pm-4pm, Driftside Home Community Clubhouse, 13540 US 31, Edinburgh, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, please call Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901) to register.

, 1 pm-4pm, Driftside Home Community Clubhouse, 13540 US 31, Edinburgh, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, please call Windrose Health Network ((317) 680-9901) to register. June 19 , 10 am-4pm, White Diamond Lavender Farm, 9415 E. County Road 800 N., Hope, * Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Only, Bartholomew County Health Department (812) 379-1555, Call Option 1. Please register.

, 10 am-4pm, White Diamond Lavender Farm, 9415 E. County Road 800 N., Hope, * Johnson and Johnson Vaccines Only, Bartholomew County Health Department (812) 379-1555, Call Option 1. Please register. June 28, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm, Bartholomew County Fairgrounds Sheriff Tent, 750 W. County Road 200S, Columbus, * Pfizer Vaccine Only, Bartholomew County Health Department (812) 379-1555, Option 1 Please call to register.

