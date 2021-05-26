Why fully vaccinated people still wear masks

Fully vaxed and still masked.

Mask-up habits weren’t changed that easily with new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — at least for the first few days after release. Voting from Vox and Data for Progress.. Most respondents (61%), including more than half of fully vaccinated people, said they continue to wear masks outdoors.

A survey of 1,203 registered voters was conducted from May 14th to 17th. This is four days after the CDC’s announcement that vaccinated people do not have to do so, depending on state and local legislation. Wear a mask in most indoor or outdoor settings..

Forty-nine percent of both vaccinated and non-vaccinated respondents who still wear masks said they did so to protect themselves from the coronavirus, and 42% said they did so to prevent the virus from spreading to those around them. 21% wore masks to protect themselves from diseases other than the coronavirus. Only 8% said they wore a mask because they were worried that others might judge it, and only 8% said they wore it because it was an expression of their political view. It was only 6%.

of Fully vaccinated respondents Those who continue to wear masks outdoors said that 64% wanted to protect themselves, 65% wanted to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and 28% wanted to protect themselves from other illnesses. 7% said they wore masks outdoors, worried that people might judge them, and 6% said they wore masks to express their political views.

The percentage of people still masking, especially among fully vaccinated people, may have changed in the nine days since the polls ended, and as more people learned about the new guidelines. not.Since then, more states and businesses have relaxed the rules in line with the CDC’s instructions, and scientists have said that vaccines have been released. Really work.. Still, some people continue to wear masks for a variety of reasons, even if they are no longer needed.

The vaccine works. However, people can still mask for a variety of reasons.

As the survey found, most people who wear masks are motivated by their own health and the health of those around them.Individuals who have been partially vaccinated Told USA Today They plan to continue partial masking to protect children who could not get the vaccine, and to protect those they know who have weakened the immune system.

“Wearing masks seems like a very small job to help keep them safe. Moreover, I don’t want to confuse them by forcing them to wear masks in the store, I don’t, “two mothers, Erin Eilskov, told the newspaper.

So NBC-affiliated WBAL in Maryland Reportedly, some people may also be worried about changing mask usage after building habits and experiencing a pandemic trauma. Coordinating behavior after vaccination is something that people can gradually tackle if they feel uncomfortable about completely changing their daily lives. Mental health experts told Refinery29..

“Many of the reasons why even vaccinated people wear masks are because it’s difficult to completely absorb this data. I’m really scared. We’re in a really uneasy time … people Is traumatized and feels safer to wear a mask, and I don’t think it’s a problem, “said Monica, a doctor of infectious diseases and a professor at the University of California, San Francisco. Gandhi Said to the guardian..

For some, the decision results in a lack of trust in both the unvaccinated people they may encounter and the guidance from institutions such as the CDC. Mixed message about wearing a mask Early pandemic.

About two weeks ago, the CDC announced that increasing evidence of low infection rates in vaccinated individuals contributed to the decision to issue new guidance on masks.So Vox’s German Lopez writesPart of the impetus behind the move was to demonstrate the benefits of vaccination and provide better incentives for those who have not yet been vaccinated to consider taking that step. There is a possibility.

“We were all looking forward to this moment, when we can get back to normal,” CDC director Rochelle Warrensky told reporters on the day of the announcement. “The moment has come for fully vaccinated people, based on the continuous descending trajectory of the case, scientific data on vaccine performance, and an understanding of how the virus spreads.”

Some have adopted guidance since it came into force, but as Lopez reported, the new rules have caused confusion regarding its enforcement.

Should people simply believe that maskless is vaccinated in public? Will companies start seeking proof of vaccination before someone takes off their mask? Is there any enforcement, or is there an assumption that unvaccinated people are left to protect themselves for themselves? All of that remains unseen.

A few Public health experts criticize The timing of the announcement, as many adults have not yet been fully vaccinated and most children are not yet eligible. Worth paraphrasing: the vaccine works. The CDC’s decision is scientifically sound and speaks to both vaccine efficacy and public health agency confidence in vaccines. Vox’s Brian Resnick explained earlier..

However, the heterogeneity of vaccine intake, and the difficulty of verifying it, contributes to some of the questions raised.

Half of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated, but their intake is uneven

More than 39% of people in the United States, including 50% of adults, have been completely vaccinated so far. CDC tracker..

Forty-nine percent of all people surveyed in the Vox / DFP survey said they were fully vaccinated, but such rates varied by political party. 57% of Democrats, 48% of Independents, and 40% of Republicans said they had all the injections. Required. 58 percent of all people, including 69 percent of Democrats, 55 percent of independents, and 46 percent of Republicans, had already been vaccinated at least once. And 16 percent (4 percent of Democrats, 19 percent of independents, and 30 percent of Republicans) said they had no plans to get vaccinated.

Several people (42%) said they would vaccinate their children as soon as the vaccine was “approved and considered safe” for their age group, 16% said others they knew. He said he would only vaccinate after his parents had done it. If your child’s school needs it, the percentage will. Fifteen percent said they had no intention of vaccination of their children. The answer to this question also varied slightly depending on the party’s policy. Forty-seven percent of Democrats planned to vaccinate their children as soon as possible, while 2% said they would not vaccinate, while 30% of Republican respondents answered both questions.

For multiple people (46%) who participated in the poll, the United States has herd immunity to return to normal pre-pandemic behavior, such as returning to normal or attending an indoor party with a large number of people. Or it was linked to reaching herd immunity. Vaccination rate high enough to completely stop the spread of the virus, Something that experts think is unlikely now Given the infectivity of the new subspecies and slower vaccination from several segments of the population. 17% said that returning to normal depends on the majority of people who personally know that they will be vaccinated, and 26% said it has nothing to do with the vaccine. It was.

Overall, the survey found that most respondents (74%) were still concerned about pandemics, but a similar number, 72%, put the country on a positive track. Currently, 63% say they are taking public health precautions against the virus and 27% say they are doing the same as they did before the pandemic.