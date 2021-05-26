If you qualify, get vaccinated





This is a pandemic like no other in history. When the Spanish flu broke out in 1918, common remedies included aspirin and cinnamon. Up to 50 million people died in two years, eventually ending when people’s own immune system began to fight back and the mutations reduced the lethality of the virus. It still exists today as a variant of seasonal influenza. Men will be vaccinated against AstraZeneca at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center. credit:Joe Armao Now, modern science has given us the ability to understand, identify and track the virus that causes COVID-19 with incredible speed and accuracy. Quarantine and social distance expansion have done most of the hard work in limiting the spread of the virus, as they did during previous pandemics, but new scientific tools, including rapid genomic testing, have done so. Amplified effectiveness. Without such progress, it is unlikely that Victoria would have succeeded in eradicating the virus during last year’s strict blockade. Although the city is at stake with this week’s outbreak, over the past few months, these tools have allowed most people to return to their relatively normal lives. But this improved scenario may have blinded some of us to the historical opportunity given to us by another aspect of medicine. The speed at which various vaccines were developed was the most optimistic and unexpected outcome at the start of the pandemic. And now, with more than 1.7 billion doses worldwide, real-world evidence of its effectiveness is emerging. This is overwhelmingly good news.

First, promising results from clinical trials are consistent in countries that have sufficient access to vaccines to provide a wide range of applications.As a result, fully vaccinated people Rarely succumb to serious illness If they become infected with COVID-19. Also, rare blood clotting in people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine is a serious side effect, but with few other dangerous consequences. Other Promising signs The vaccine has proven to be very effective in treating most variants of the virus, including the latest from India. British study discovered People vaccinated with either the Pfizer vaccine or the AstraZeneca vaccine have a 40% to 60% reduction in the chance of spreading the virus. With this growing evidence, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued national guidelines on restrictions to prevent vaccinated people from wearing masks or socially distanced indoors or outdoors. I have set a lot. crowd.In this week’s announcement Half of adult Americans It is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is a lot of people who can safely return to a relatively normal life. Australians, on the other hand, seem to be responding to this historic opportunity by walking slowly until they are vaccinated. The federal government, which has shown no signs of increasing demand for vaccination from people, and the federal government, which has apparently been reluctant to launch attractive public relations campaigns, is not supporting the acquisition.

