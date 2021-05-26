Research results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may become a mild seasonal virus





“This represents a future that may not yet be fully addressed,” Dr. Fred Adler, a professor of mathematics and biological sciences at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, said in a statement. .. “In the next decade, the severity of COVID-19 may decrease as the population collectively develops immunity.” Research results suggest that changes in the human immune response to SARS-CoV-2 may cause changes in the disease, rather than changes in the virus itself. Other seasonal coronaviruses circulate in a much more benign human population. According to the authors of the study, some evidence indicates that one of these viruses was once more severe and may have caused the Russian influenza pandemic in the late 19th century. To test whether the severity of SARS-CoV-2 can be reduced over time as well, researchers based on this pandemic data have evidence of the body’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2. I built a mathematical model that incorporates. Things to consider are the administration of the virus, which makes adults infected or vaccinated with COVID-19 less likely to be protected from serious illness, children less likely to develop serious illness. Higher doses may result in higher virus shedding and more serious illness. Running several versions of these scenarios has shown that the combination of these three mechanisms can lead to a situation in which the growing proportion of the population is predisposed to mild illness in the long run. .. Models show that as more adults, whether previously infected or vaccinated, become partially immune, the severe infection almost disappears in the next decade. Investigators said that ultimately only children would be exposed to the virus for the first time, and children would naturally be less susceptible to serious illness. The model does not consider the possibility of new viral variants overcoming partial immunity. In addition, the prediction relies on these three core assumptions that remain static. “Our next step is to compare the model’s predictions with the latest disease data to assess which direction we are heading in when the pandemic is occurring,” Adler said. “Does things look bad or good? Is the proportion of mild cases increasing?” Adler asked. “I know it may influence the decisions we make as a society,” he said. reference Will COVID-19 eventually become a seasonal nuisance? news release. Eurek Alert. May 20, 2021. Accessed on May 21, 2021. https://eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-05/uouh-wce052021.php

