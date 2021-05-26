The CDC has discovered a rare breakthrough infection among vaccinated people

A COVID-19 infection has been reported in a small proportion of Americans who have been fully vaccinated against the disease, according to a Tuesday study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This study examined the so-called vaccine breakthrough infections reported to the CDC from January 1st to April 30th. The CDC defines a breakthrough infection in the vaccine as the detection of coronavirus in respiratory samples taken from people more than two weeks after the final dose of the vaccine.

As of April 30, more than 101 million Americans were fully vaccinated, and the study found 10,262 pictures among those vaccinated in 46 and territory states of the United States. Stageal infections have been reported.

“FDA-approved vaccines are very effective, but breakthrough cases are expected, especially before herd immunity reaches levels sufficient to further reduce infection,” the study said. “But the breakthrough infection of the vaccine occurs in only a small proportion of all vaccinated people and accounts for a small proportion of all COVID-19 cases.”

According to the report, 63% of breakthrough cases were women. The median age of the patients was 58 years.

Of the breakthrough cases, preliminary data showed that 2,725, or 27%, were in people who did not show symptoms of COVID-19, the study said.

A total of 995 infected people (about 1 in 10) were hospitalized, of whom 289 (29%) were asymptomatic or hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19, the study said.

A small number of patients (160 or 2%) died, with a median age of 82 years. However, according to this study, 28 (18%) died of asymptomatic or unrelated causes to COVID-19.

“It’s hard to determine relevance or causality,” said Martha Sharan, a spokeswoman for the CDC, because many states were unable to collect symptomatological conditions in all cases.

“Therefore, we excluded only the percentage of cases that were known to be unrelated to COVID-19,” says Sharan. “In particular, we do not know the proportion of cases due to COVID-19.”

According to the report, data on coronavirus variants was available in 555 cases, or 5% of reported cases, and 356 cases, or 64%, were identified as “concerned variants.” They contained 199, the first B.1.1.7 variant discovered in the United Kingdom. 88 of B.1.429 and 28 of variants of B.1.427. Both were first recognized on the California or West Coast. 28 of the P.1 variant born in Brazil. 13 of the B.1.351 variants that are widespread in South Africa. Studies show that the proportion of these variant of concern reflects their presence in the United States.

The report reports that federal, state, and local officials encourage more people to vaccinate as the vaccine becomes widely available to all people over the age of 12 in the United States and the demand for injections softens. This is because it encourages you to reach the level. This is an example of “herd immunity” in which the virus is difficult to spread.

Today, more than 130 million people, or 39% of the total population, are fully vaccinated, and 164 million, or 49%, are vaccinated at least once. In California, more than 16 million people, or 42% of the total population, are fully vaccinated. The Pfizer and Modana vaccines should be given twice every 3-4 weeks, while Johnson and other Johnson-approved vaccines should be given once.

The CDC reports that the number of breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine is all infections in fully vaccinated individuals, as the national surveillance system “relies on passive and voluntary reporting.” He pointed out that the disease “is likely to be significantly underestimated.” People who are asymptomatic or who are experiencing a mild illness may not seek testing.

However, Sharan said the study still demonstrates the value of vaccination in reducing the risk of COVID-19.

“While the number of cases reported to the CDC may be underestimated, breakthrough cases of the vaccine are extremely rare, and serious consequences such as hospitalization and death are even rarer,” Sharan said. The data reported to the CDC for such cases provides snapshots to help scientists identify patterns. “Importantly, no pattern of concern was detected in the reported cases.”