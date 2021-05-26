These five states account for more than 65% of the 11,717 cases of zygomycosis in India.

The country has 11,717 “ Black fungus “Or, according to the latest government data, mucormycosis has so far recorded the most rare fungal infections in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Maharashtra reports 2,770, Gujarat 2,859, Andhra Pradesh 768, Madhya Pradesh 752 and Telangana 744.

Delhi’s Prime Minister Albind Keziwar said that 620 cases have been recorded in the capital so far. However, data shared by federal ministers shows nearly 120 cases.

The central government has declared it a notable disease, but 11 states have already declared it an epidemic.

Black fungus treatment

Federal Minister Sadananda Gouda announced on Wednesday that an additional 29,250 vials of amphotericin B drug used to treat zygomycosis have been allocated to all states and UTs today.

As part of the new allocation of 29,250, the government allocated 7,210 vials to Gujarat, followed by 6,980 vials to Maharashtra.

Several other states such as Andhra Pradesh (1,930), Madhya Pradesh (1,910), Telangana (1,890), Uttar Pradesh (1,780), Rajasthan (1,250), Karnataka (1,220) and Haryana (1,110) are also infected. Received an additional vial to counter.

Previously, an additional 19,420 vials of amphotericin B were allocated on May 24, and 23,680 vials of drug were delivered throughout India on May 21.

Amphotericin B is used to treat mucor’s disease, also known as the black fungus, which damages the nose, eyes, sinuses, and in some cases even the brain.

Many of Delhi’s private super / multi-specialty hospitals told news agencies while public hospitals began treatment Year The maximum treatment cost ￡From 10 ￡Excluding post-discharge treatment, 150,000 rupees per patient.

Indian doctors have recorded a surprising number of cases of zygomycosis between patients with coronavirus and those who have recently recovered. They believe that fungal infections can be caused by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and severe Covid-19 patients.

