Data: Half of Montana Prisoners Refuse COVID-19 Vaccine





Claims-The Montana Correctional Bureau has chosen not to vaccinate COVID-19 in about half of the detainees, despite being in a communal living situation that increases the risk of infection. I am reporting. Department spokesman Alexandria Klapmeier said there is a 50% refusal rate across the state. report Tuesday. To date, 1,405 prisoners in state prisons have been fully vaccinated. Officials said Montana prisons vaccinated 51% of the institution’s population, or 820 of the 1,453. Montana Women’s Prison vaccinated 49% of the institutional population, or 102 out of 206. Some locations are doing better than others, as the Great Falls Regional Prison reports that they have vaccinated more prisoners than they are currently in custody. “The DOC will continue to provide inmates with information about the benefits of vaccination and will provide vaccines to previously declined inmates,” said Klapmeier. She said that the COVID-19 vaccine is provided to everyone booked at a department-operated facility, but not everyone accepts it. Officials said vaccination coverage was declining at the two largest prisons in the state, Yellowstone County Prison and Missoula County Prison. Yellowstone County Prison reported that 108 prisoners, about one-fifth of the current prison population, were inoculated. The Missoula County Prison, home of the Missoula Assessment and Sanctions Center, reported that 97 of the 312 prisoners on the premises were vaccinated. The numbers do not indicate the exact percentage of vaccinated inmates, as new people are booked and released daily, officials said. Pat Zellar, spokesman for RiverStone Health, the public health sector in Yellowstone County, said: “All these risk factors are present in the prison population, so the CDC recommends that everyone in correctional facilities wear a mask, even if they are fully vaccinated.” Throughout Montana, 42% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, The Gazette reported. Nationally, that number is 47%. Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, dyspnea, sore throat, muscle aches, and loss of taste and smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms. However, some people, usually those with other complications, develop more serious symptoms, including pneumonia. People infected with the coronavirus may have no symptoms.

