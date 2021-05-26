180 Covid patients died after catching the virus at Northampton General Hospital





More than a quarter of all Covid-19 patients who died at Northampton General Hospital were infected with the virus after admission. NGH bosses say amazing statistics highlight the “challenge” that medical staff faced in the fight against the coronavirus, especially during the early pandemics. According to hospital statistics, Covid-19, which is listed on the death certificate, killed 182 people, and the infection was “probably or surely acquired at the hospital” between March 1, 2020 and April 27, 2020. Was done. “ sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> After being admitted to two major hospitals in Northamptonshire, nearly 300 patients died of Covid-19 infection. The Kettering General Hospital states that between April 1st and March 31st, another 100 similar deaths occurred. Since March last year, 690 Covid-19 patients have died of NGH and 493 have died of KGH, according to NHS data. During the same period, the two hospitals processed over 5,000 Covid-related hospitalizations. Sheran Oke, director of nursing and midwifery at NGH, said: < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.8588%"/> The Guardian on Tuesday revealed that more than 8,700 nosocomial-acquired Covid patients died during the pandemic. “These include strong testing of the virus when the patient arrives at the hospital and in the hospital, regular Covid testing for our own staff, ward routes designated for the patient according to Covid status. Includes staff wearing proper PPE, rigorous hand washing and cleaning. Maximizes staff vaccination uptake. “The number of Covid infections in hospitals is also known to reflect the number of infections in the community. “Northamptonshire has experienced high Covid-19 infection rates in its communities in some areas, such as Kobe, and is sometimes the highest in the United Kingdom. “Similarly, as the number of local infections decreases, so does the rate of infection in hospitals. “We want to reassure the locals that our hospitals continue to work on national guidance on the best ways to reduce the risk of infection in hospitals. The virus and it We continue to improve as more is known about how it spreads. “ More than one in ten people who caught Covid in Northamptonshire needed hospital treatment. At the second peak of the pandemic earlier this year, nearly 450 coronavirus patients occupied hospital beds at one time. This is about one-third of the capacity. However, Mr. Oke added: “The numbers provided to the Guardians include not only Covid-19, but also patients who died from other causes, as well as community deaths that are not necessarily related. “Not all other hospitals offer the same details, so the rationale for comparing our numbers is not the same.” According to The Guardian, the 8,747 people who died all over Britain and died nationwide were all hospitalized for other reasons, including treatment for falls, relapse of serious illness, and surgery. He added that 45 of 126 acute hospital trusts refused to disclose deaths. The report describes people who died in the hospital after being discharged. They do not distinguish between those who died of Covid, those who died of Covid, or those who died of another condition that could be exacerbated by a virus such as a heart attack. A spokesman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, which represents about 4,000 survivors of Covid-19, said: Third wave. “The only way we can answer these questions is through statutory investigations, especially as the government constantly refuses to publish reviews that have learned their internal lessons. “The government should proceed with the investigation this summer and include an interim report this fall that includes best practices to prevent infections in hospitals, or more lives will be at risk. . “

