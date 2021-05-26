According to the CDC, half of adults in the United States are vaccinated against COVID-19.





According to the report, half of Americans in adults are all vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Numbers announced on Tuesday According to CDC. This figure shows that Biden administration officials are advertising as an important sign of the progress of the country’s vaccination campaign. “This is a major milestone in our vaccination campaign, which was 1% when we took office on January 20,” White House senior adviser Andy Slavit said at a press conference on Tuesday. Said. Milestones are coming nationwide National pace of people receiving initial doses It recovered slowly after plunging to record lows last month, which had not been seen since the first few weeks of January COVID-19 vaccination. State and local health officials attribute some of the recent rise to a flood of interest from parents trying to vaccinate their children. modern Said on Tuesday In addition, we asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization and issued the COVID-19 vaccine. Adolescents over 12 years oldAfter the data showed, Shot was highly effective in preventing illness in teens. White House officials also praised state governments and businesses for their efforts to boost vaccination in recent weeks. Multiple state decisions Award millions of lottery prizes to vaccinated residents. More



Inspector General of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Told the provider If the hospital rewards patients vaccinated with COVID-19 this week, it will not violate federal “kickback” legislation. However, CDC data In nine states, Georgia, Idaho, Arkansas, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, more than half of adult residents are not even recorded for the first dose. Data show that nearly 40% of all Americans have not even started the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vermont Governor Phil Scott said on Tuesday that his state is just one of seven states to seek excess doses not mandated by other jurisdictions. Vermont is the country’s leader in first doses, with nearly 82% of adults receiving at least one dose. Meanwhile, there is a growing demand in the United States to quickly share the surplus of the COVID-19 vaccine overseas.At the World Health Assembly on MondayThe director of the World Health Organization has criticized countries that have been vaccinated against children and low-risk residents “at the expense of health care workers and high-risk groups in other countries.” Mr. Slavit was asked again when the United States would move to share many of the unordered doses abroad, and the Biden administration “tracked additional vaccines to the extent we have the ability, He said he had implemented a better distribution system to “make it exportable.” “Our first goal is that people in this country want to use the doses we all procured, which is clearly ours to improve our health and return to normal. It’s the way, and we’re going to work in some states that use all doses possible. “

