Covid-19: University of Auckland Leads World’s Largest Vaccine Monitoring Research
The University of Auckland scientists are the biggest vaccine Monitoring studies conducted so far, COVID-19 Vaccines around the world.
The study tracks about 300 million people in 17 countries. This is far more than what was previously followed in clinical trials.
The university has been awarded approximately $ 8 million for this study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN).
University researchers coordinate global efforts to monitor effect And Potential risks of Covid-19 vaccine In the next 3 years.
University of Auckland Associate Professor Helen Petsis-Harris GVDN project leader and co-director.Vaccine scholar who is one of New Zealand’s main voice in Covid-19’s reactionSaid never before Vaccine deployment in this way.
The clinical trials provided the information needed to approve the use of the vaccine, but she said it was important to continue to monitor how they work.
“There are many new Covid-19 vaccines, so a global centralized monitoring process is essential to detect very rare vaccine safety issues and enable ongoing risk and benefit assessments. . “
With such a large data set, scientists can evaluate even the most rare outcomes, such as hospitalization.
The survey is collected from populations in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Western Pacific, and more countries are expected to participate as the survey progresses.
Researchers can detect new potential concerns and compare results between vaccines and between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
Monitoring does not mean that scientists are worried about the safety of the vaccine. All vaccines have undergone testing and continue to be closely tracked.
Another co-director of GVDN, Professor Emeritus Steve Black of the University of Cincinnati, called the project a “game changer.”
“Vaccine hesitation and anti-vaccine communication have become global, but the ability to respond to such concerns remains largely broken without intercountry coordination.
“Use [the study’s] We contribute to the trust of vaccines around the world through scale, transparency, timeliness and open communication. “
Andy Shenk, CEO of Uni Services at the University of Auckland, said the project put the university and New Zealand on a “global center stage” to monitor vaccine data.
“This initiative informs vaccination policies around the world and contributes to the public’s confidence in vaccine safety.
“This could be one of the most important security projects in the world at the moment.”
Vaccine Alliance Aotearoa – Dr. Fran Priddy, clinical director of Ohu Kaupare Huaketo, states that GVDN’s global vaccine surveillance capabilities are critical.
With a large, tuned database, you can accurately and quickly detect and understand safety issues and link your data across countries.
Priddy said he has already seen that strong surveillance systems in the United States and Europe have identified rare adverse events and led to rapid changes in vaccine policy.
It was “encouraging” that the CDC recognized the need for a global approach, she said.
