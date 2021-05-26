Researchers suggest that a simple “thumb test” may identify deadly heart conditions





A simple “thumb palm test” is whether someone has an ascending aortic aneurysm, or heartResearchers say the test is included in standard physical examinations, especially for those with a family history of aortic aneurysm. Experts at the Aorta Research Institute, Yale New Haven Hospital Release Last week’s American Journal of Cardiology findings are based on the results of 305 patients who underwent heart surgery.The patient had various disabilities Includes ascending aneurysms, valve repair and coronary artery bypass grafting. Researchers have found that a positive “thumb palm test” or “thumb crossing beyond the edge of the palm” often correlates with the diagnosis of aortic aneurysm.According to related release “The ability to move the thumb in this way indicates that the patient has excess long bones and loose joints, which may be a sign of systemic connective tissue disease, including the aorta,” posted by Yale University. There is sex. “ Pacemaker recalls beyond the risk of electric shots Fifty-nine patients were diagnosed with ascending aneurysms, but tests showed that 10 patients had a disability, while 295 did not. “Our study showed that the majority of patients with aneurysms show no positive signs of thumb and palm, but patients who test positive are more likely to have an aneurysm.” Said the senior author. Dr. John A. Elefteria Death , Professor of Surgery, William WL Glen, Yale University, Honorary Director of the Aortic Research Institute, New Haven Hospital, Yale University. “The biggest problem with aneurysm disease is recognizing affected individuals within the general population before the aneurysm ruptures.” “Disseminating knowledge about this test may help identify carriers of asymptomatic aneurysms and save lives,” Elefteriades said. The release notes state that Elephteriades and colleagues have incorporated the test into their lectures for over 20 years and have applied the test to patients who have not undergone clinical research but are at risk. Get the FOX News App “It is important to emphasize that not all people who test positive are carriers of aneurysms … [researchers] Aneurysms often take decades to progress to rupture, and a positive test does not cause panic, “Release said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), aortic aneurysms were behind 9,923 deaths in 2018, with more than 50% of related deaths occurring in men. The Federal Task Force advises men aged 65-75 years who have smoked to seek ultrasound screening for abdominal aortic aneurysms, regardless of symptoms. Smoking is the greatest risk factor for aortic aneurysm, but conditions such as high blood pressure, hypercholesterolemia, and arteriosclerosis can also increase the risk, the CDC said. Treatment includes medication and surgery, the former aimed at lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of aortic aneurysm, and the latter aimed at repairing the affected aorta.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos