1,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths





Springfield, Illinois (WIFR)-The Illinois Public Health Service reported 1,139 new potentially confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional 27 deaths on Wednesday. In addition, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 66% of Illinois adults have been vaccinated at least once, and 49% of Illinois adults have been fully vaccinated. The deaths reported on Wednesday are: -Cook County: 1 man in his 50s, 2 men in his 70s, 1 woman in his 80s, 1 man in his 90s -Kane County: 1 man in his 30s, 1 man in his 40s, 1 woman in his 80s -Kankakee County: One woman in the 80’s -Knox County: 1 woman in her 50s -Lake County: 1 woman in the 70’s, 1 man in the 70’s, 1 man in the 80’s -Logan County: One man from the 70’s -Macon County: 1 woman in her 60s, 1 woman in her 80s -Marion County: 1 woman in her 50s -Marshall County: One man from the 70’s -McDonough County: 1 woman in her 60s -Pike County: 1 man in his 30s -Tazewell County; 1 man in his 60s, 1 woman in his 80s -Vermilion County: One man from the 70’s -Will County: 1 man in the 70’s, 1 woman in the 90’s -Williamson County; 1 man in his 50s -Winnebago County: One woman in the 80’s Currently, IDPH reports a total of 1,378,388 cases, including 22,676 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Cases range in age from less than 1 year to over 100 years. Within the last 24 hours, the laboratory has reported 57,402 samples, for a total of 24,366,520 samples. As of last night, 1,395 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of these, 351 patients were in the ICU and 181 COVID-19 patients were on mechanical ventilation. The preliminary 7-day state-wide positive rate for cases as a percentage of all tests from May 19 to 25 is 2%. The state-wide preliminary test positive rate for the 7 days from May 19th to 25th is 2.6%. As of midnight last night, a total of 11,049,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The 7-day moving average of daily vaccines is 71,215. On Tuesday, 59,494 doses were reported to have been administered in Illinois. Copyright 2021 WIFR. all rights reserved.

