Stroke can signal VITT after COVID shot

Ischemic stroke was a hallmark of vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia (VITT) in three patients vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, according to British researchers.

The previous description of VITT was primarily related to the cerebral venous sinus, but the features of VITT with arterial thrombosis have not been previously described, Dr. David Werring and colleagues at the UCL Queen Square Neurology Institute in London. Is Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry..

“This case series shows that the most common type of ischemic stroke due to obstruction of the arteries that supply the brain may be a hallmark of a recently recognized syndrome,” Welling said. It was. Today’s MedPage.

“Doctors and vaccinated people need to be aware that ischemic stroke can be a sign of VITT,” he said. “Ischemic stroke as part of VITT needs to be quickly recognized because there are specific treatments that can improve outcomes, such as immunoglobulins, plasmapheresis, and anticoagulants.”

VITT is a rare syndrome It is associated with the AstraZeneca adenovirus vector vaccine, which uses a chimpanzee adenovirus-based vector. Used in the UK and other countries, but not in the United States. Cerebral vein sinus thrombosis Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine, Use a human adenovirus-based vector.

“The risk of VITT is very low (1 in 100,000), far outweighing the proven benefits of vaccination in prevention from COVID-19,” Werring said.

Previously Published studies VITT has been shown to have important features such as decreased platelet count and the presence of platelet factor 4 (PF4) antibodies.

In this case series, all three patients with arterial thrombosis had very low platelet counts, confirmed anti-PF4 antibodies, and increased D-dimer levels. Ischemic stroke was associated with occlusion of the carotid and middle cerebral arteries. Both had venous thrombosis.

The first patient, a 35-year-old Asian woman, experienced intermittent headaches on the right side and around the eyes 6 days after vaccination. Five days later, she woke up with drowsiness and weakness in her left face, arms and legs. Imaging showed right middle cerebral artery occlusion with extensive ischemia and right portal vein thrombosis. After emergency decompressive crani, IV immunoglobulin, and plasmapheresis, she received anticoagulant therapy with fondaparinux. Fourteen days after the announcement, her level of consciousness suddenly dropped and she died.

A second 37-year-old woman showed diffuse headache, confusion, weakness in her left arm, and loss of left vision 12 days after vaccination. Imaging, bilateral internal carotid artery occlusion, left transverse sinus thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and left transverse and sigmoid sinus, left jugular vein, right hepatic vein, and thrombosis of both iliac veins Showed illness. Platelets increased after treatment with IV immunoglobulin, methylprednisolone, and plasmapheresis. She was then given fondaparinux and improved clinically.

The third patient was a 43-year-old Asian man who appeared 21 days after vaccination with dysphasia. Imaging showed acute left frontal lobe and islet infarction, with no evidence of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis. He has undergone platelet transfusion, IV immunoglobulin, and fondaparinux and is clinically stable.

COVID-19 itself is a risk factor for stroke and occurs in 1.4% of SARS-CoV-2 infections, said Hugh Markus, MD, MD, University of Cambridge, UK. Editorial commentary..

“During the current COVID-19 vaccination period, high suspicion indicators are needed to identify post-vaccination thrombotic episodes,” he writes. “But as shown in recent large epidemiological studies, these side effects are rare and far less than both cerebral vein thrombosis and ischemic stroke associated with COVID-19 infection itself. It is important to remember. “

Patients with ischemic stroke after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine need to urgently evaluate VITT by laboratory tests for platelet count, D-dimer, fibrinogen, and anti-PF4 antibodies, Welling said. Said.

“Patients also have rapid access to potentially life-saving therapies, including intravenous immunoglobulin, methylprednisolone, plasmapheresis, and non-heparin anticoagulants such as fondaparinux, argatroban, hematology, neurology It must be managed by an interdisciplinary team that includes scholarship, stroke, neurosurgery, and neuroradiology, or direct oral anticoagulants, “he added.

In the United States CDC warned Patients with a history of episodes of immune syndrome characterized by thrombocytopenia and thrombocytopenia (such as heparin-induced thrombocytopenia) should avoid the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine immediately after illness. The agency has also partnered with the American Society of Hematology, Diagnosis and treatment of VITT Recommendations.

