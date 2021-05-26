Health
The brains of Bolivian Amazons age slower than Europeans and may help defeat Alzheimer’s disease
A new research report published in the Journal of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences suggests that the brains of Tsimane people in the Amazon of Bolivia are 70% slower than Europeans. Researchers who participated in the study revealed that these people in the Amazon tribe have a healthier and more active lifestyle than Westerners, which is behind the longevity of their brains. This is one of the main reasons.
Fight against Alzheimer’s disease
The new research report is considered very important as it helps healthcare professionals fight Alzheimer’s disease among the people of the Amazon rainforest. Brain atrophy, also known as brain collapse, is one of the symptoms associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
The brains of Tsimane people have the same level of inflammation of the brain, but their brains look healthier than Europeans. However, researchers have pointed out that this inflammation does not have a significant effect on Chimane’s brain.
Because these indigenous peoples do not have access to modern medicine, researchers believe that it is their diet and lifestyle that help maintain brain health.
“Our sedentary lifestyle and a sugar- and fat-rich diet can accelerate the loss of brain tissue with age and make it more vulnerable to diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Tsimane is healthy. It may serve as a baseline for brain aging. This study shows that Tsimane stands out not only in heart health but also in brain health. Findings show that even in populations with high levels of inflammation, the brain It suggests ample opportunities for interventions to improve health, “said Dr. Hillard Kaplan, a professor of health economics and anthropology at Chapman. Lead author of universities and research.
Tribal people maintain heart health
Several previous studies have shown that people in the Amazon rainforest tribes have better heart health than people in developed countries.Health professionals believe that the rigorous physical activity of tribal people may be one of the main factors that play an important role in maintaining good health. heart..
Among modern people brain Inflammation is the cause of obesity and metabolism, but in Tsimane people, inflammation is caused by respiratory, gastrointestinal, and parasite infections.
..
