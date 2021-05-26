CWD detected in Warren County





Chronic wasting disease was first discovered in northwestern Pennsylvania. The Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that white-tailed deer in the Warren County hunting sanctuary was confirmed to be positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). The remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease. A spokeswoman, Stephanie Powers, said 15 deer had been euthanized. The department has quarantined the reserve for five years. Contact tracing on the origin of the deer, whether from another reserve, is underway, further exposure is underway, and additional quarantine may be required. This discovery creates a new disease management area to limit the further spread of the disease. DMA provides special restrictions on deer movement and also makes it illegal to feed wild deer. Proposed changes:Pennsylvania State Senate Considers Bill to Renew Sales of Deer Hunting License In the past, CWD was found primarily in the south-central part of the state, with Bedford County accounting for 354 of the state’s 722 positive cases. It was first detected in the Commonwealth in 2012. “Pennsylvania takes CWD very seriously and uses a scientific and factual approach to take proactive steps to contain the disease,” said state veterinarian Kevin Brightville. Said in a news release. “We will continue to investigate and enforce strict controls on all companies that may have been exposed to deer and work with New York state regulatory partners to mitigate the threat.” CWD is a highly contagious disease that develops very slowly in the lymph nodes, spinal cord tissue, and brain of animals such as deer, reindeer, and elk. It does not affect other livestock. To date, there is no evidence that it can spread to humans. The Department of Agriculture oversees the state’s deer farming industry. 760 breeding farms, hunting sanctuaries and home gardens in Pennsylvania provide breeding farms, breeder and trophy bags, semen, embryos, antlers and urine products to Pennsylvania and states across the country. Join the search:The new Bigfoot Festival in Forest County, Pennsylvania continues to look for Sasquatch in June The new detection also establishes a new CWD Disease Control Area (DMA). The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working to delineate the new DMA boundaries. This will be finalized and announced within a few weeks. Within the DMA, certain regulations are applied that aim to slow or stop the spread of artificial CWD throughout the landscape. Within DMA, it is illegal to rehabilitate injured deer, possess or use urine-based attractants, or feed free-range deer. Hunters who harvest deer with DMA cannot transport those deer out of DMA without first removing the high-risk deer parts. We don’t know when the new DMA boundaries will be established, but in the coming weeks, PGC Communications Director Travis Lau said in an email. The Department of Agriculture has said that anyone living or hunting in areas that are likely to be within the boundaries of the new DMA will monitor the next announcement and always find the latest CWD information on pgc.pa.gov. He said he needed access. Brian Whipkey is Gannett’s Pennsylvania Outdoors columnist. Contact him at [email protected]

