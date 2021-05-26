Less than 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo region for 3 consecutive days





Waterloo Public Health Coronavirus On Wednesday, the total number of cases in the area reached 15,741. This is the third consecutive day that the agency reported less than 40 cases and reduced the average number of new cases over 7 days to 47.1. read more: Ontario reports the first fatal case of a rare blood clot after a man was vaccinated with AstraZeneca COVID-19 An additional 83 people were removed from the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved to 15,088. No new COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for the fourth consecutive day, with 256 deaths remaining in the area, including four casualties this month. This leaves 381 active COVID-19 cases in the area. This is the lowest number reported by Waterloo Public Health since April 5th. The story continues under the ad There are still seven COVID-19 epidemics in the region, one ending at a car dealership and the other declared in the medical services sector. The Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force reported that there were 294,019 vaccinations in the region. This is 4,722 times more than reported 24 hours ago.















It is said that 57.19 percent of adults received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 4.01 percent received two doses. Trend story COVID-19: BC presents resumption plan including return to normal by September

Canada’s daily COVID-19 cases decreased by more than 70% from the April peak of the third wave Considering the total population of the Waterloo region, these numbers drop to 45.66% and 3.17%. The goal is to vaccinate 75% of the residents. This theoretically achieves herd immunity. The story continues under the ad read more: Ontario reports about 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths Ontario has 1,095 new reports COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Wednesday’s incident. Currently, the total state is 526,045. The number of cases on Wednesday has increased slightly since Tuesday, when 1,039 new infections were seen, but the number of cases in the past few weeks has continued to decline. 1,446 new cases were recorded on Monday and 1,691 were recorded on Sunday. According to wednesday report, 257 were recorded in Toronto, 215 in the Peel region, 224 in Hamilton, 123 in the Durham region, and 101 in the York region. In the Toronto and Peel regions, new cases show significant daily declines. All other local public health departments reported less than 100 new cases in state reports. With an additional 23 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 8,678. * Uses Global News Gaby Rodrigues files © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

