Bolivian Amazon Chimane members have the healthiest cardiovascular system of the recorded population, which increases the resilience of the brain to aging and atrophy.

Chimane’s child in a canoe. (Photo courtesy of Chapman University)



(CN) — New evidence shows that an indigenous group of Bolivian Amazons, known as Tsimane, loses 70% slower brain volume over their lifetime than Western adults, dementia and neurology. It sheds new light on health. In the industrial areas of the world.

In a new study on Wednesday Journal of Gerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and MedicineA group of international scientists performed CT scans on hundreds of adult Tsimane participants, and their cardiovascular health gains were much longer than those in more modernized countries. Discovered to keep the diencephalon healthy.

The people of Tsimane in Bolivia have recently been recognized by the scientific community as a very active indigenous group with above average heart health, and how to reduce the chances of others developing heart disease. I’m looking for clues as to what I can do.In fact, a similar study published in 2017 Lancet Tsimane was found to have the lowest levels of coronary atherosclerosis or coronary artery disease in any population ever recorded.

However, despite cardiovascular health, Tsimane’s life expectancy is only 53 years due to lack of access to modern medical care. They often suffer from illnesses and infectious diseases, especially because they lack plumbing, abundant freshwater and electricity. However, thanks to a high-fiber diet of fish, lean meats and vegetables from dedicated fishing, hunting and foraging, the chances of developing heart disease are about one-fifth.

In contrast, a more modernized population, with a life expectancy of 79-82 years, leads a sedentary lifestyle and consumes large amounts of saturated fat. This greatly increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in the United States and the world.

“Tsimane has provided an amazing natural experiment on the potentially harmful effects of modern lifestyles on our health,” said Andrei Irimia, an assistant professor of gerontology, neuroscience and biomedical engineering. Says. USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology And that USC Bitervi Institute of Technology.. “These findings suggest that the same lifestyle factors associated with a very low risk of heart disease can significantly slow down brain atrophy.”

The authors wanted to know how Tsimane’s very strong heart affects other aspects of health, such as the resilience of the brain to aging. They conducted a survey of 746 adult Tsimane participants between the ages of 40 and 94 and performed CT scans of each individual. The authors said the process involved the transportation of all people from remote villages to Trinidad, Bolivia, to be scanned.

After scanning to determine age-dependent brain volume or size, they compared the results to individual scans from three different populations in the United States and Europe. The results showed that the difference in brain size between middle-aged and aged brains was 70% smaller in Tsimane participants than in developed countries.

The difference in contractions here proves that the Chimanes experience far less brain atrophy than Westerners. This means that people in developed countries are more likely to suffer from significant neuronal loss in old age, which can lead to cognitive loss, and in extreme cases Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. I will.

“Our sedentary lifestyle and a sugar- and fat-rich diet can accelerate the loss of brain tissue with age and make us more vulnerable to diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease,” said health economics. Said Hillard Kaplan, a professor of anthropology. Chapman University.. “Tsimane serves as a baseline for healthy brain aging.”

Researchers add that Tsimane is prone to inflammation due to frequent infections, which usually poses a threat to dementia in Westerners, but does not have a significant impact on Tsimane’s brain. The team suggests that this is because inflammation in Westerners is primarily caused by obesity, while inflammation in Chimanes is primarily caused by gastrointestinal, respiratory, and parasite infections.

“This study shows that Tsimane stands out not only in heart health, but also in brain health,” Kaplan said. “The findings suggest ample opportunities for intervention to improve brain health, even in populations with high levels of inflammation.”