Studies have linked to HPV vaccination, screening for reduced incidence of cervical cancer





The lead author of the study, Cheng-I Liao, MD of Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is an ASCO webcast with HPV of over 90% cervical and anal cancer, and 60-75%. He said it was associated with oropharyngeal cancer. Vulvar cancer, vaginal cancer, and penile cancer. According to researchers, 52% of all HPV-related cancers had an incidence of cervical cancer during the study period.2 “The significant reduction in the incidence of cervical cancer may be due to clear guidelines for cervical cancer screening and may reflect the promotion and acceptance of cervical cancer. .. [HPV] Vaccination of young women in particular, “Liao said in a press release.1 The HPV vaccine was first approved in 2006 by girls and young women aged 9-26 years to prevent the development of HPV infection and cervical cancer lesions. HPV vaccination recommendations were later extended to boys between the ages of 11 and 12 and for everyone between the ages of 45.1 In their study, researchers analyzed the incidence of cervical cancer in patients aged 20 to 24 years. Women aged 20 to 24 years have a disproportionately reduced incidence of cervical cancer, 4.63% per year, compared to the older cohort, according to the authors of the study, and the potential for vaccination. Effect is suggested.1 However, while data show that the incidence of cervical cancer continues to decline in the United States, researchers found that the incidence of oropharyngeal, anal, rectal, and vulvar squamous cell carcinoma during the same study period Was also found to increase at an annual rate of 0.77% and 2.75%. , And 1.27%, respectively. According to the authors of the study, the increase in cancer types in women is projected to exceed the increase in cervical cancer by 2025 in all age groups over 50 years.3 In addition, the study found that men’s HPV-related cancers increased overall by 2.36% annually, with oropharyngeal cancer increasing the most.3 In fact, 81% of all HPV-related cancers in men had an incidence of oropharyngeal cancer, which was about five times the incidence in women.1,3 According to the researchers in the study, there are no clear guidelines or standardized screenings that exist for certain HPV-related cancers, including cancers of the oropharynx, vulva, vagina, penis, anus, and rectum.1 “In order to reduce these trends and achieve success comparable to that found in cervical cancer, effective screening strategies need to be developed to determine vaccine efficacy in these patient populations,” Liao said. Said in a press release.1 In a prepared statement, ASCO’s Dr. Lori J. Pierce, MD, FASTRO, FASCO praises the findings of the study on reducing the incidence of cervical cancer and increases screening and vaccination of at-risk patients. He said it may reflect his efforts.1 “Clearly, this study shows that there is still much work to be done to reverse the increased incidence of other HPV-related cancers,” Pierce said in a press release.1 According to investigators They plan to analyze HPV testing and vaccination rates from other databases for additional information. They also said that vaccination recommendations for HPV-related cancers other than cervical cancer, as well as additional resources and research are still needed to address the lack of disease screening.1,3 References

