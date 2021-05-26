Emotional video of a man reuniting with his wife living with Alzheimer’s disease becomes viral

So COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Restrictions were relaxed across the United States, allowing separated families to reunite. For a couple who have been married for over 60 years, it’s even more special to get together safely again.

A Ticktaku A video that captures the moment a man and his wife live together Alzheimer’s disease A special care facility that has captured the hearts of over 1 million viewers.

Alicia Barber, also known as @ aliciajbarber1 on the video sharing platform, posted a moving video of her grandparents reuniting with TikTok on Monday. The video begins from the beginning of the pandemic with a clip when grandfather Robert was unable to enter a nursing home to meet his 62-year-old wife Lauren.

Lauren begs Robert through a window on the ground floor, as he is upset by the March 2020 guidelines that do not allow outside visitors to the facility.

“I want to be with you too,” Robert replies. “But because of illness, we can’t do that.”

The video is then cut the moment her grandparents are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 and reunited in a nursing home.

“My grandparents were more than a year away because of the pandemic,” Alicia wrote in a video text overlay. “But recently, they were able to start seeing each other again.”

As Alicia says, the couple will happily kiss.[My grandmother] Although she has severe dementia, she still acknowledges her love for life. “

“Baby, how are you?” Her grandmother asks Robert.

“I’m fine,” he says, clasping her hand tightly. “How [are] Are you doing? “

“I’m fine,” says Lauren. “I love you.”

“Well, I love coming to see you,” says Alicia’s grandfather. And now he is using both hands to lovingly hold his wife’s hand.

“It’s really great that you’re coming. You’re great,” Lauren adds.

Alicia explained Newsweek The two were able to see each other during “almost several long-distance visits outdoors,” but they were delighted to meet again.

“My grandmother has Alzheimer’s disease, and before the pandemic, my grandfather visited her every day, had a supper with her at night, and pushed her into bed,” she explains. did. “My family has been fighting for months and months to allow my grandparents to meet again.

“Within the last 6 weeks, [COVID] The case and some relaxation of the rules allowed her to visit her grandmother three times a week for an hour, “she added. I met my grandfather and after more than a year away I was able to touch and kiss him. He is the only one she really admits. “

Since then, the video has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times and has been highly rated by over 300,000 TikTok users.

“Tears are pouring onto my face,” commented one viewer. “I’m really crying! Their love is so beautiful! Thank you for sharing this moment!” Another addition.

Some others shared their tragic experiences with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

“My grandma died of dementia in 2019. She was ill for several years,” wrote one viewer. “She was always talking about her Edward and her two sons she lost to cancer.”

“My grandma is in a nursing home and has dementia,” another person shared. “a few weeks ago [she] And my grandpa was able to hug me for the first time in over a year … I love this. “

A PhD student in Neuroscience, Alicia Dartmouth, said Lauren’s diagnosis inspired her to study and study Alzheimer’s disease.

“I sincerely hope that one day my family will not have to face this incredibly cruel illness,” she said. Newsweek.. “During this pandemic, seeing that our country and New York didn’t care about my grandmother or other people like her, I started to defend her and people with dementia. It was. “

Eagle Eye viewers said the first clip was from Alicia’s previous video sharing a conversation between a couple through an assist care facility window posted in March 2020. It was.

In this video, which has been watched more than 5 million times, Alicia’s grandfather “spreads a new virus” on his wife, preventing him from entering the room for regular visits, disappointing and confusing his grandmother.

“This is the best we can do right now,” says Robert. Lauren can be heard crying across the window.

“I love you … but don’t cry!” He added in an attempt to comfort her.

Alicia reflected that the pandemic was incredibly challenging for both her grandparents.

“My grandmother can’t understand what’s happening in the world, why no one suddenly visits her, and why she spends most of her day alone in her room.” She said. Newsweek.. “She definitely cried more, spent more time sleeping, and was generally unresponsive.

“My grandfather had a hard time not being able to see his grandmother and know what he was doing and what he was doing during the day,” she added, adding that technical issues made phone calls and video chats particularly difficult. Stated. “So he really had to rely on the latest information from the nurses about her condition. It was certainly a lonely year for both of them.”

Alicia also said Newsweek She decides to post both videos to her TikTok account. This is because I thought these videos were “a true testimony of love and dedication to each other, reminiscent of the seriousness of the pandemic and the time stolen from them.”

“It’s great that millions of people were able to witness the strength of their bonds and the beauty of their love,” she said. “In these divided times, I believe it is especially important for people to see the story of mankind at its core.”

