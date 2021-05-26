Bill proposes to eradicate Lyme disease | New York

Hudson — New York is considering creating stamps to fund research and treatment of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases.
The Stamp Out Lyme Disease Act was introduced Tuesday by US Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, US Congressman Chris Smith, New Jersey, and US Congressman Rieseldin, R-1. If the bill is passed, we will create a stamp to supplement the research funding allocated to Congress to the National Institutes of Health to study treatments for Lyme disease and tick-borne disease.
“Lyme disease is an urgent and lasting threat to communities in northern New York. Tick and the diseases it carries threaten our health and well-being,” Delgado said in a statement. “This bipartisan law raises awareness of the disease and directly supports medical research to treat and treat tick-borne diseases. He joined me to showcase this important measure. Thanks to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. “
Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne disease in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC estimates that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease each year. Lyme disease infects humans by being bitten by an infected deer tick.
Symptoms include fever, headache, malaise, and a characteristic skin rash called erythematous migraine. If left untreated, the infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. Lyme disease can be treated with antibiotics at an early stage. According to the CDC, people who receive early treatment usually recover quickly and completely.
New York is one of the top areas in the country for tick-borne diseases. The CDC reports that New York has the second highest number of confirmed cases of Lyme disease, 2,847 in 2019, followed by Pennsylvania with 6,763 confirmed cases annually.
If the bill is passed, the money from the entrusted stamps will be used by the National Institutes of Health.
Specifically, the funds will be sent to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Funding will cover research funding allocated annually by Congress.
Columbia County is one of the counties with the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the state. The CDC tracks confirmed cases in counties across the country. From 2000 to 2019, a total of 7,580 cases of Lyme disease were identified in Columbia County. This is the second most common disease in the state. The highest is Dutchess County, which had 11,519 confirmed cases. Green County has the eighth highest number of cases confirmed in the state, with 2,879 cases between 2000 and 2019.
“Lyme disease is the most common tick-borne infection in the United States and can be fatal if left untreated,” Zeldin said in a statement. “My home state, New York, is one of the states with the highest incidence of Lyme disease in the country. I have personally experienced Lyme disease, so it is a serious problem that needs immediate attention. Yes, we need to work harder to advance our efforts to prevent and recover from Lyme disease, so we are bipartisan to continue to provide the National Institutes of Health with the resources needed to study important Lyme disease. I’m proud to work in such a way. “
A similar bill was submitted to the house in 2019, but was neither voted nor passed.
In December 2020, Delgado voted for the passage of the bipartisan integrated apportionment law 2021. This included new investments in the treatment and prevention of Lyme disease, including a $ 10 million increase in Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. program.
The agreement is a 500 to the Keihagan Tick Act to promote and develop potential vaccine candidates for Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases, and public health approaches to combat increasing cases of tick-borne diseases. We encourage new funding of $ 10,000. The agreement directs the CDC to improve early diagnosis of Lyme disease and related tick-borne diseases and prevent the development of late-stage diseases and more serious and long-term disorders.