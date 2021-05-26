Local Physician Addresses Report of Heart Inflammation Related to COVID-19 Vaccine | Chicago News







Can the COVID-19 vaccine cause heart inflammation? The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a small number of reports Adolescents and young adults who received the mRNA vaccine with either Pfizer or Moderna shots experienced myocarditis or myocardial inflammation. “Currently, the number of these cases is so small that it is important to remember that there are millions of adolescents and young adults vaccinated,” said Ann & Robert, Head of Infectious Diseases. Dr. Ravi Jabelli said. H. Lully Children’s Hospital in Chicago said Wednesday during a Facebook live event. “We are not talking about hundreds or thousands of cases.” According to the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Group, reports of vaccination-related myocarditis were “relatively low,” mainly in adolescents and young adults within 4 days of receiving the second vaccination. .. Men reported cases more often than women. “The real problem and what the public health authorities are trying to determine is how this relates to vaccines. It’s not clear that it’s related,” Jhaveri said. According to Dr. Michael Kerr, a cardiologist at Lurie Children’s Hospital, myocarditis is rare, can occur at any age, and is usually caused by a viral illness. “We usually see 10-12 cases of hospitalization each year, the majority of which show mild symptoms and then fully recover,” says Kerr. “We occasionally welcome children who are quite ill then. If you have Google myocarditis, often (you will see) then a description of the children who are very ill. That is an exception. Is not a rule. “ Symptoms of myocarditis include chest pain, rapid or abnormal heart rhythm, shortness of breath, and malaise. According to Kerr, there is no specific cure for this condition, but clinicians take rest and take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) to reduce inflammation and improve symptoms such as chest pain. I recommend that. Both Carr and Jhaveri encourage parents to vaccinate their children when they qualify and take steps to vaccinate themselves. (One of Jhaveri’s children has been fully vaccinated and his second son will be vaccinated this week, but Carr will be vaccinated when his 11-year-old twins turn 12 next month. I will receive it.) The Pfizer vaccine is approved for children over 12 years of age.Modana says it plans to do Request Vaccine Approval for Children Over 12 Years Immediately next month. “Despite the perception that children are less likely to get sick (from COVID-19) and certainly the truth, the reality is that it’s still happening. And that’s just for those kids. The sacrifice to their families is significant, “said Javeli. “The vaccines there can completely prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death. There are specific ways families can protect their children. We highly recommend it. The benefits are potential. It far outweighs the risks. ” Immunizing children is also the key to achieving herd immunity and regaining normality in their lives. “I think (children) are struggling with online learning, distance learning, and distance learning. The idea that vaccination opens the door to face-to-face schools and all the physical and mental health that accompanies it. The advantage is (COVID-19), “said Jhaveri. Contact Kristen Thometz: @kristenthometz | (773) 509-5452 | [email protected]







