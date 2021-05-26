According to a Stanford University study, COVID-19 symptoms persist for several months in the majority of hospitalized patients.News center





The authors collected and analyzed results from 45 different studies published in English between January 2020 and March 2021. The study included a total of 9,751 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, 83% of whom were hospitalized. Goodman added that few studies were available for post-COVID-19 symptoms among patients with mild cases, but two studies reporting 214 outpatients showed high-frequency persistent symptoms. .. For their review, the authors defined persistent symptoms as symptoms that lasted at least 60 days after diagnosis, onset of symptoms or hospitalization, or at least 30 days after recovery from an acute illness or discharge. Most of the studies followed patients within 3 months, but some followed patients for 6 months. “I did this research because there was a lot of news commentary and scientific information. article We’re talking about long-term COVID symptoms, “Nassery said. “But few people dig deeper into the scientific evidence to show the full extent, how long they lasted, and who they affected.” The authors found that 72.5% of study participants reported at least one persistent symptom. The rates were just as high in the two 6-month studies. Symptomatology indicated that various systems in the body were affected, including the heart, respiratory system, neuromusculars, nerves, circulatory system, and immune system, Nassery said. Shortness of breath, malaise, sleep disorders The most common symptoms were shortness of breath, malaise, tiredness, and sleep problems. “Especially the number of fatigue and shortness of breath is very shocking,” said Nassery. “Some people reported that these were fairly debilitating symptoms and that it was difficult to climb the stairs.” About 40% of patients said they experienced fatigue and 36% said they experienced shortness of breath. , 29% said they experienced sleep disorders. In addition to common pain and discomfort, depression and anxiety were also relatively common. About 20% of patients explained these symptoms. Lack of concentration, commonly referred to as “brain fog,” was mentioned by about 25% of patients. As an epidemiologist studying disease patterns, Goodman said he became increasingly concerned about the protracted effects of COVID-19 in early fall of 2020. Acute phase of illness. “Early, we completely ignored the long-term consequences of being infected with this virus,” Goodman said. “People were told that this was all in their heads. The question now is not whether this is true, but how big the question is.” Michael HitolA PhD student in epidemiology and clinical research at Stanford University was also a co-author of the study. The Department of Epidemiology and Population Studies at Stanford University supported this work.

..





