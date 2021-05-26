German researchers link the cold virus used to inoculate the COVID-19 vaccine to a rare blood clot risk





German researchers found the cause of a rare but serious blood clotting event among some people who received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, based on laboratory studies, on Wednesday. Said he believed (AZN.L) And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).. In a study that has not yet been reviewed by experts, researchers say that the COVID-19 vaccine, which uses an adenoviral vector (a cold virus used to deliver vaccine material), puts part of its payload into the cell nucleus. He said he would send some instructions on the production of coronavirus proteins. It may be misread. They suggest that the resulting protein can cause thrombotic disorders in a small number of recipients. Scientists and drug regulators in the United States and Europe are looking for an explanation for the cause of a rare but deadly blood clot with a decrease in platelet count. This has stopped or restricted the use of AstraZeneca and J & J vaccines in some countries. read more Other scientists have proposed competing theories about the state of coagulation. In an email statement, Johnson & Johnson said, “We are working with healthcare professionals and global health authorities to support ongoing investigation and analysis of this rare event. As soon as the data becomes available. I look forward to checking and sharing. ” AstraZeneca declined to comment. Researchers at the University of Goethe in Frankfurt and other sites described vaccines using another technology called messenger RNA (mRNA), such as one developed by BioNTech SE in collaboration with partner Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) And Moderna Inc (MRNA.O), Coronavirus Peplomer genetic material is delivered only to the fluid inside the cell, not to the nucleus of the cell. “All mRNA-based vaccines should represent safe products,” the treatise states. This paper suggests that vaccine manufacturers using adenoviral vectors can sequence peplomers “to avoid unintended splice reactions and increase the safety of these medicines.” Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

