Studies show mild COVID-19-induced sustained antibody protection





Buffalo, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo’s Ammetzeler said she had already been infected with COVID-19 and recovered, and all five of her immediate family members also recovered. She said she had a blood test showing that they all had antibodies. “I had no symptoms. I had no fever and no runny nose,” Metzeler said. And when people return to face-to-face work or school, Metzeler wonders. “What about having innate immunity? Is there anything to say for us in that area where we already feel immunized because we were infected?” Told. A New research Regarding antibody production from Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, it shows that people who have experienced mild illness with COVID-19 have developed long-term antibody protection. These antibody-producing immune cells then settle in the bone marrow. “We have used immunological techniques to actually confirm that individuals who have recovered from infection actually have cells that are secreting antibodies,” said the senior author of the study, Pathology and Dr. Ali Elbedi, an associate professor of immunology, said. However, Dr. Ellebedy said that having antibodies does not mean that he is specifically protected from new mutants. “This means that there is a functional response to the virus that originally contained the virus. Infected and vaccinated individuals have very good neutralization against these variants. I have an antibody fighter, “he said. So should people who are infected with COVID-19 and have antibodies be vaccinated? “Of course,” said Dr. Elbedi. “They will benefit greatly from this beautiful memory they made with the virus, and the vaccine will just be built on it.” Dr. Thomas Russo, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University at Buffalo, New York, said the study was promising, but added that vaccination would provide ultimate protection. “The important thing to follow is whether these individuals will eventually re-infect, especially from some of the currently prevalent variants, and now we don’t know,” he says. I did.

