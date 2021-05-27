Nasal sprays provide pit researchers with a promising new weapon to fight Covid

You probably need a little credit to your hamster when you think about what you need to do to finally stop the coronavirus pandemic.

Yes, a small furry creature. seriously.

The next big weapon to fight Covid may actually be very small. This is an aerosolized Nanobody called Pittsburgh’s Inhalable Nanobody-21 (PiN-21), which has proven to be very effective when inhaled at low doses by hamsters.

This is the first time a Nanobody (similar to a monoclonal antibody, but smaller) has been tested for inhalation therapy against coronavirus in a preclinical model. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Researchers say.





How effective are they? Well, ultra-low dose Nanobodies reduced the number of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the hamster’s nasal passages, throat, and lungs by a factor of one million compared to placebo Nanobodies. Hamsters treated with Nanobodies also did not lose weight. This is associated with severe Covid infection.

“The treatment can be made more efficient by using inhalation therapy that can be given directly to the site of infection (airways and lungs),” said YiShi, co-author of the study published this week. .. Science Advances, And Pitt’s assistant professor of cell biology. “We are very excited and encouraged by the data suggesting that PiN-21 is very protective against serious illness and can potentially prevent human-to-human viral transmission. I am. “

Obviously, it’s a long way from hamsters to humans, and more tests need to be done. But the results so far have been less promising.

“We started developing Nanobodies in April last year and succeeded in discovering thousands of Nanobodies for SARS-CoV-2 between June and July,” said researcher Yufei Xiang. I will.

A special Nanobody from a named llama Wally helped. Narrowing it down from 8,000 high-affinity SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies, PiN-21 was by far the most powerful.

PiN-21 Nanobodies are a quarter of most monoclonal antibodies and provide Covid with the most effective treatment so far. Nanobodies are extremely stable, have low manufacturing costs, and can quickly adapt to rapidly mutating viruses.





“Hamsters are easy, so I started with hamsters,” says researcher Siam Namburi. “It’s cheaper than non-human primates, and it’s always good to start with small animal models instead of jumping to large animal models.”

It should be noted that these Nanobodies have a different mission than vaccines. Vaccines are still the best way to prevent the spread of Covid, but Nanobodies can be used to treat people who are already ill or who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.

“If they want, they can use Nanobodies as a prophylaxis because it doesn’t hurt (unlike injections),” says Xiang.

This study is one of many Covid-related projects and University of Pittsburgh Vaccine Research Center.. There are biosafety level 3 (BSL3) and animal biosafety level 3 (ABSL3) laboratories in the pit, and there are few laboratories nationwide. Therefore, they can actually safely tackle highly infectious diseases like Covid.

“This study is the result of a close collaboration of experts in Nanobody production, infectious diseases and aerobiology,” said Paul Dupre, co-lead author and director of the Vaccine Research Center.

The PiN-21 is also effective against the UK version of Covid, which is currently widely distributed in the United States, Yufei said.

“There are other major compounds that can fight different variants, so there is great potential in the future,” says Yufei.

The next step is obvious and time consuming.

“There’s still a lot to learn before going on to clinical trials,” says Namburi. “But this is in the preparatory stage and I’m very happy that it worked.”



