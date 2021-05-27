Health
Nasal sprays provide pit researchers with a promising new weapon to fight Covid
You probably need a little credit to your hamster when you think about what you need to do to finally stop the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, a small furry creature. seriously.
The next big weapon to fight Covid may actually be very small. This is an aerosolized Nanobody called Pittsburgh’s Inhalable Nanobody-21 (PiN-21), which has proven to be very effective when inhaled at low doses by hamsters.
This is the first time a Nanobody (similar to a monoclonal antibody, but smaller) has been tested for inhalation therapy against coronavirus in a preclinical model. University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine Researchers say.
How effective are they? Well, ultra-low dose Nanobodies reduced the number of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the hamster’s nasal passages, throat, and lungs by a factor of one million compared to placebo Nanobodies. Hamsters treated with Nanobodies also did not lose weight. This is associated with severe Covid infection.
“The treatment can be made more efficient by using inhalation therapy that can be given directly to the site of infection (airways and lungs),” said YiShi, co-author of the study published this week. .. Science Advances, And Pitt’s assistant professor of cell biology. “We are very excited and encouraged by the data suggesting that PiN-21 is very protective against serious illness and can potentially prevent human-to-human viral transmission. I am. “
Obviously, it’s a long way from hamsters to humans, and more tests need to be done. But the results so far have been less promising.
“We started developing Nanobodies in April last year and succeeded in discovering thousands of Nanobodies for SARS-CoV-2 between June and July,” said researcher Yufei Xiang. I will.
A special Nanobody from a named llama Wally helped. Narrowing it down from 8,000 high-affinity SARS-CoV-2 Nanobodies, PiN-21 was by far the most powerful.
PiN-21 Nanobodies are a quarter of most monoclonal antibodies and provide Covid with the most effective treatment so far. Nanobodies are extremely stable, have low manufacturing costs, and can quickly adapt to rapidly mutating viruses.
“Hamsters are easy, so I started with hamsters,” says researcher Siam Namburi. “It’s cheaper than non-human primates, and it’s always good to start with small animal models instead of jumping to large animal models.”
It should be noted that these Nanobodies have a different mission than vaccines. Vaccines are still the best way to prevent the spread of Covid, but Nanobodies can be used to treat people who are already ill or who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.
“If they want, they can use Nanobodies as a prophylaxis because it doesn’t hurt (unlike injections),” says Xiang.
This study is one of many Covid-related projects and University of Pittsburgh Vaccine Research Center.. There are biosafety level 3 (BSL3) and animal biosafety level 3 (ABSL3) laboratories in the pit, and there are few laboratories nationwide. Therefore, they can actually safely tackle highly infectious diseases like Covid.
“This study is the result of a close collaboration of experts in Nanobody production, infectious diseases and aerobiology,” said Paul Dupre, co-lead author and director of the Vaccine Research Center.
The PiN-21 is also effective against the UK version of Covid, which is currently widely distributed in the United States, Yufei said.
“There are other major compounds that can fight different variants, so there is great potential in the future,” says Yufei.
The next step is obvious and time consuming.
“There’s still a lot to learn before going on to clinical trials,” says Namburi. “But this is in the preparatory stage and I’m very happy that it worked.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]