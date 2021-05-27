May 27, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan increased to 886,118 as of Wednesday, killing 19,031 people, state officials report.

The Wednesday update includes a total of 799 new cases and 12 additional deaths. on Tuesday, Michigan reported a total of 885,319 cases and 19,019 deaths..

The tests are stable, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day. 7-day positive rate of less than 6% As of Tuesday, it’s the worst in a few weeks. Hospitalization has decreased in the last few weeks.

Overall, the new case has slowed in the last 28 days.Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 1,028 on Tuesday-it was the worst in a few weeks. The average death toll over the seven days on Tuesday was 49. The state fatality rate is 2.1%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 75,000 on Tuesday. More than 791,000 people have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan Reported is more than 8.1 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Friday 58.1% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 47.9% of 16 or more residents are considered fully vaccinated..

More: Three Points from Whitmar Briefings: Restaurant Photo Anger, Workplace Rules, Michigan Current Situation

According to Johns Hopkins University 33.1 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 590,900 dead Reported by a virus. World wide, Over 1.7 billion vaccinations Was administered including Over 287 million doses in the United States alone.

In the world, 167 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 3.4 million people died According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Michigan COVID-19 Vaccination: Information on how to find appointments, phases

Coronavirus heading:

to see: Chart: Scope of Michigan COVID Vaccine

to see: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer We talked on Monday about the procedures and rules that residents must follow when returning to direct work throughout the state.

May 10 Michigan surpasses 55% milestone Percentage of people 16 years and older who have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine.As a result, face-to-face work Resume after 2 weeks: Today, May 24th.

Whitmer spoke from the Grand Rapids business on Monday, outlining MIOSHA’s rules for returning to work.

“In October 2020, MIOSHA issued an emergency COVID rule, offering specific mitigation measures and helping businesses keep their patrons and their workplaces safe,” Whitmer said. “These urgent rules expired in October 2021. That is, they automatically expire unless they are formalized into permanent rules.”

Please check this out for details.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer We have officially unveiled a new schedule for Michigan to lift COVID restrictions and return to normal.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office hinted at it Michigan Department of Health and Human Services The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will update the pandemic sequence after making changes to the recommendations for fully vaccinated people.

Within 24 hours, Whitmer held a COVID briefing and announced a revision of the MI Vacc To Normal plan as cases decreased and the number of vaccinated residents increased.

The changes are as follows: Please read this.

Michigan has lifted mask requirements in most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents. Consistent with the newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order came into effect on Saturday, May 15th.

Michigan outdoors under updated MDHHS gathering and mask orders You no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Indoors, fully vaccinated Michigan Eliminates the need to wear a maskHowever, unvaccinated or unvaccinated residents should continue to wear masks or face covers to protect themselves and others.

After 1 July, the wide range of indoor mask obligations will expire.

In Michigan Reached the first of four vaccine milestones This will ease COVID-19 restrictions throughout the state.

At the end of April, Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed that the state would relax COVID-19 restrictions based on the percentage of Michigan vaccinated at least once. Since then, the plan has changed to something completely different.However, some restrictions will continue to be affected.

A few weeks ago, Michigan reached a threshold of 55% of residents who received at least one COVID vaccine. In the initial resumption plan, when the 55% threshold is reached, face-to-face work can be resumed two weeks later (May 24).

Click here for more information.

Michigan COVID-Case reports after May 1st, 19th.

May 1-3-3,431 new cases

May 2-2,517 new cases

May 3-2,518 new cases

May 4-2,527 new cases

May 5-2,589 new cases

May 6-3,514 new cases

May 7-2,758 new cases

May 8-1,825 new cases

May 9-1,358 new cases

May 10-1,358 new cases

May 11-1,992 new cases

May 12-2,171 new cases

May 13-2,057 new cases

May 14-1,766 new cases

May 15-1,289 new cases

May 16-1,115 new cases

May 17-1,115 new cases

May 18-1,271 new cases

May 19-1,560 new cases

May 20-1,372 new cases

May 21-1,132 new cases

May 22-1,013 new cases

May 23-689 new cases

May 24-689 new cases

May 25-739 new cases

May 26-799 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths since May 1.

May 1-131 new deaths (98 from important records)

May 2-14 new deaths

May 3-15 new deaths

May 4-126 new deaths (51 from important records)

May 5-42 new deaths

May 6-115 (92 from important records)

May 7-30 new deaths

May 8-122 new deaths (83 from important records)

May 9-17 new deaths

May 10-16 new deaths

May 11-99 new deaths (32 from important records)

May 12-17 new deaths

May 13-112 new deaths (73 from important records)

May 14-33 new deaths

May 15-107 new deaths

May 16-10 new deaths

May 17-10 new deaths

May 18-83 new deaths (27 from important records)

May 19-31 new deaths

May 20-74 new deaths (61 from important records)

May 21-38 new deaths

May 22-86 new deaths (99 from important records)

May 23-7 new deaths

May 24-7 new deaths

May 25-66 new deaths (31 from important records)

May 26-12 new deaths

Coronavirus resource:

