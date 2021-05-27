Nevada County is preparing for the orange layer

The COVID-19 case rate in Nevada County meets the requirements for the orange layer listed in the blueprint for a safer economy.

If the number of counties is so low and has not been recorded locally since September, the counties will move to the orange hierarchy this Wednesday. Only two weeks before the state plans to decommission the hierarchical system.

Restaurants will increase from 25% to 50% capacity indoors, gyms will increase to 25% capacity indoors, and cinemas will increase to 50% capacity indoors.

Health and welfare director Ryan Gruber said indoor facilities specializing in diet, exercise and entertainment should be able to open up to 100% capacity if the county “gets on track” for the next two weeks.

“This is a more comfortable transition to the orange layer,” Gruver said, adding that public and private agencies want to open slowly.

Given that vaccination is generally not the responsibility of the public health sector, Gruber said he was impressed and grateful for the work of Dr. Jill Blake, director of public health in Nevada County, and her team. ..

According to Gruber, more than a quarter of the total dose distributed was done by her department, in contrast to private organizations like Dignity Health. Ultimately, Gruver expects vaccine distribution to be normalized when it becomes available primarily through regular healthcare providers.

According to Blake, the county expects that as soon as vaccination opportunities become available, some will jump to them and others will resist or reject the idea.

According to the Health and Human Services website in California, the total number of complete vaccinations in Nevada County is 38,258.

According to Blake, more than 60% of the population surveyed support the vaccine, and 15% remain undecided. Blake said her department has targeted outreach to undecided people.

Comparison

Blake also said that comparing counties, their case rates, and vaccination data was not always useful for the intent and purpose of her work.

“If you look at one community, you can see one community,” Blake said. “It’s unique to us and we will continue to do everything we can to bring the vaccine to the world.”

Blake said it involved providing people with a ride to the clinic.

“Transportation services can be arranged through MyTurn,” says Blake.

According to Blake, the Whispering Pines Clinic has enough capacity to administer 300-325 doses daily. The clinic only plans to make 343 reservations per week. Sixty to ninety people are better than nothing, but she was even more disappointed with the gap between the weekly reservation capacity of 1,500 at Sierra College Clinic and the planned 32 reservations.

Dr. Scott Kellerman, a public health officer, said more than 85,000 doses of the vaccine available have been distributed to approximately 100,000 counties throughout the county so far.

Kellerman and Blake said interest in available vaccines is expected to diminish over time and is concentrated in 18-40 people. Local demographics from the data show that vaccination progress is slow.

Kellerman initially predicted that the county would need to issue 3,000 vaccines a week to reach its goal of 50% of the vaccinated population by mid-June.

“The vaccination rate is a bit behind the state, but I think we’re doing pretty well,” Kellerman said.

The state has announced that it is consistent with the CDC’s current mask guidance as California moves “beyond the blueprint.” This means that vaccinated individuals can remove the mask in most settings, and unvaccinated individuals should continue to wear the mask in most settings. As vaccination progresses and the mid-June date approaches, physical distance and capacity restrictions will be lifted.

According to the county press release, there are some COVID-19-related requirements for a “mega” event with more than 5,000 people indoors and more than 10,000 people outdoors.

Gruber said there was confusion when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was not necessary to wear a mask while on the go because neither the region nor the state met the mask requirements imposed by the CDC. Gruber has expressed concern that the vast majority of people who claim they do not need masks are likely to have not yet been vaccinated.

Gruber said masking requirements have been imposed and could be enforced by the state.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer for The Union.She can reach at [email protected]