Hastings-Prince Edward (HPE) Public Health and County will begin the fight against the West Nile virus this year.

The county will approve the launch of activities that will help control the virus that spreads mosquitoes. This includes funding to initiate the control of some larvae in the county to control the number of mosquito larvae. If approved by the county, HPE Public Health will determine if the risk is high enough to initiate mosquito population selection. This move occurs after the detection of two human cases of West Nile virus for the first time since monitoring began last year. The health unit did not release the place where these cases were recorded.

However, North Hastings states that public health is at very low risk. Andrew Landry, Unit’s Health and Environment Manager, says he operates two mosquito nets in the Bancroft area to monitor for viruses. Species known to carry the virus have been low for the past five years. In addition, since 2003, the North Hastings surveillance pool has not been positively tested for West Nile fever.