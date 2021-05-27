Scientists have discovered that immunity to the coronavirus can last for years





Two new studies show that immunity to coronavirus lasts for at least a year, and in some cases for life, and improves over time, especially after vaccination. Findings may help calm the protracted fear of short-lived protection against viruses. Together, studies suggest that most people who recover from Covid-19 and are later immunized will not need a booster. Vaccinated people who have never been infected will probably need a shot, as will the minority who have been infected but did not provide a strong immune response. Both reports target people who were exposed to the coronavirus about a year ago. According to one study, cells that hold the memory of the virus remain in the bone marrow and can release antibodies whenever needed. Published on Monday In Journal Nature. Other studies posted online on the biological research site BioRxiv discovered these so-called memory B cells. Continue to mature and strengthen At least 12 months after the first infection.

“These papers are consistent with the ever-growing literature suggesting that SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccination-induced immunity appear to be long-lived,” the research said. This study may alleviate the fear of transient immunity to the virus, as is the case with the common cold-causing coronavirus. However, these viruses change significantly every few years, Dr. Hensley said. “The reason we are repeatedly infected with the common coronavirus throughout our lives may be far more related to mutations in these viruses than immunity,” he said. In fact, memory B cells produced in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and vaccinated fortified are so powerful that they block even viral variants, denying the need for boosters. I will. New York, which led research on memory maturation. “People who are infected and vaccinated continue to evolve their antibodies, so they have a really great response, a great set of antibodies,” said Dr. Nussenzweig. “I hope they will last for a long time.” Results may not apply to vaccine-only protection, as immunological memory is more likely to be organized differently after immunization than after spontaneous infection.

This means that people who are not infected with Covid-19 and have been vaccinated may eventually need booster shots, Dr. Nussenzweig said. “It’s like we know very quickly,” he said. When the virus is first encountered, B cells proliferate rapidly and produce large amounts of antibodies. When the acute infection is resolved, a small number of cells stay in the bone marrow and steadily excrete moderate levels of antibodies. To investigate memory B cells specific to the new coronavirus, researchers led by Ali Ellebedy of Washington University in St. Louis found blood from 77 people every three months, starting about a month after being infected with the coronavirus. Was analyzed. Only 6 of the 77 were hospitalized with Covid-19. The rest were mild symptoms. Antibody levels in these individuals declined rapidly 4 months after infection and continued to decline slowly for the next few months. this is, Other studies.. Some scientists interpret this decrease as a sign of weakened immunity, Exactly what is expected, Said another expert. When the blood contains a large amount of antibodies against all the pathogens that the body has encountered, it quickly turns into thick sludge. Has been updated May 26, 2021 9:22 pm (Eastern Standard Time) Instead, blood levels of antibodies drop sharply after an acute infection, but memory B cells remain quiescent in the bone marrow and are ready to take action when needed.

Dr. Ellebedy’s team took bone marrow samples from 19 people about 7 months after infection. Fifteen had detectable memory B cells, but not four. This suggests that some people may have few or no cells.

“Even if you get infected, it tells me that it doesn’t mean you have a hyperimmune response,” Dr. Ellebedy said. He said the findings reinforce the idea that people who have recovered from Covid-19 should be vaccinated. Five of the participants in Dr. Ellebedy’s study provided bone marrow samples 7 or 8 months after the initial infection, and 4 months later. He and his colleagues found that the number of memory B cells was stable during that time. Jennifer Gommerman, an immunologist at the University of Toronto who was not involved in the study, is particularly noteworthy because of the difficulty in taking bone marrow samples. A Breakthrough research in 2007 In theory, antibodies have been shown to be able to survive decades, perhaps well beyond life expectancy, suggesting the long-term presence of memory B cells. However, new studies provided rare evidence of their existence, Dr. Gommerman said. Dr. Nussenzweig’s team investigated how memory B cells mature over time. The researchers analyzed the blood of 63 people who recovered from Covid-19 about a year ago. The majority of participants had mild symptoms and 26 had at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The team found that the so-called neutralizing antibodies needed to prevent virus reinfection did not change between 6 and 12 months, while related but less important antibodies slowly disappeared. I found.

As Memory B cells continued to evolve, the antibodies they produced developed the ability to neutralize a broader group of mutants. This ongoing maturation may result from small pieces of virus quarantined by the immune system, so to speak, for the practice of the target. One year after infection, unvaccinated participants had low neutralizing activity against all forms of virus, with the greatest loss for the first mutant identified in South Africa. .. Vaccination significantly amplified antibody levels, Check the results of other studiesShot also increased the body’s ability to neutralize by about 50 times. Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul said on Sunday that he would not be vaccinated against the coronavirus because he was immune because he had been infected last March. However, there is no guarantee that such immunity is strong enough to protect him for years, especially given the emergence of variants of the coronavirus that can partially circumvent the body’s defenses. The results of Dr. Nussenzweig’s study show that people who have been vaccinated later recover from Covid-19 and have a very high level of protection against new mutants without future vaccine boosters. Suggests to keep. Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington at Seattle, who was not involved in the new study, said:

All experts agreed that immunity can work very differently in people who have never had Covid-19. Fighting a living virus is different from reacting to a single viral protein introduced by the vaccine. And in those who had Covid-19, the first immune response had time to mature for 6 to 12 months before being attacked by the vaccine. “These dynamics are different from those who were vaccinated again three weeks after being vaccinated,” said Dr. Pepper. “It doesn’t mean they may not respond that broadly, but it can be very different.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos