Farmed wild salmon virus comes from Atlantic fish farms, research claims

1 min ago

Evidence reveals that the debilitating virus found in wild salmon has been transferred from BC fish farms that breed Atlantic salmon.

Researchers used genomic sequencing to track fish ortho-reovirus (PRV). They claimed that the virus was first introduced from Norway into the waters of British Columbia at the beginning of open-net pen farming.

West Coast salmon fishing season canceled

(Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
San Francisco-April 11: Lee Martin used a knife to fill farmed duart lake salmon at the San Francisco Fish Company in San Francisco, California, on April 11, 2008. The Pacific Fisheries Management Council resolved on Thursday afternoon to cancel the Chinook fishing season along the coasts of California and Oregon in hopes of reversing the declining number of salmon. Cultured salmon will be a popular alternative to fresh wild salmon on the shelves of seafood stores during the fishing ban.

Studies suggest that the data is now continuously shared as the virus passes through farms and wild Pacific salmon through farms. The researcher said,Aquaculture mediates the worldwide transmission of viral pathogens to wild salmon“In the peer-reviewed journal Science Advances.

PRV is a disease associated with inflammation of the heart and skeletal muscles of farmed salmon and damage to the kidneys and liver of wild BC salmon, deteriorating salmon farms in Norway.

The study was conducted by experts from the University of British Columbia and the Strategic Salmon Health Initiative in collaboration with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada, BC Genome, and the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

“One of the great things about our research is that we can translate this genomic technology developed to investigate viral pathogens in humans and demonstrate that it can be used to study truly important marine resources. “Dr. Gideon Mordekai said. CBC Canada..

Mordekai, a viral ecologist at the University School of Medicine, said there is evidence that British Columbia farms infect wild salmon with the virus. He said the infection rate was rising as wild salmon approached the farm.

According to Mordecai, the group “brought” the virus into the area. He went on to say that the high infection of stocked net pens continued to introduce me, which was affecting me.

Read again: Freshwater Salt Pollution: Is It Threatening People and Wildlife?

Virus that leaves a genetic fingerprint

The North Atlantic has spawned the PRV lineage that is now prevalent in the northeastern Pacific.by conversationExperts first discovered the virus in the waters of the British Columbia coast about 30 years ago. This is consistent with the arrival of Atlantic salmon eggs from Europe in BC and helped start salmon farming in the state.

Two lines of evidence strongly suggest that the virus has spread between farmed and wild salmon. As wild chinook salmon approached salmon farms, they were more likely to be infected with PRV. Genome studies revealed that the viral mutations in farmed and wild salmon were the same, suggesting that infection was ongoing.

Further examination of the PRV genome in the BC Canal reveals that the number of PRV infections in the region has increased by double digits over the last 20 years. This is a pattern that corresponds to the regional increase in farms where virtually all fish get sick. ..

In Atlantic salmon, all versions of the virus, including PRV identified in BC, induce heart lesions. Studies have found the same PRV-related disease at the Atlantic salmon farm in British Columbia.

BC Salmon Farmers Association: We are not importing anything

The BC Salmon Farmers Association said it would review the report on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the 1977 archive salmon organization shows that PRV was prevalent in BC waterways before the storks were established.

A statement was added that the PRV strain of BC is genetically different from the European virus, and unlike the UBC study, the disease did not reach the west coast from Norway.

“We are not importing anything,” the statement said. Vancouver Sun... Farmers’ unions have revealed that the Atlantic salmon they raised in BC are entirely grown in their area. According to them, the fish they raised at Vancouver Island’s hatchery are parent fish born and raised on the island.

The Federal Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans is also encouraging additional research to better detect and understand potential concerns related to PRV strains.

Related article: Eating “high meat” that remains rotten for years can cause “explosive urinary incontinence”, but others say it is “detoxification”

Check out more news and information about Medicine and health At Science Times.

..

