Fully vaccinated Ontario caregivers have been tested positive for COVID-19





Toronto-A fully vaccinated long-term care resident is one of those infected with a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in a nursing home in Peterborough. In the fourth outbreak at the Fairhaven facility since the pandemic began, one resident and two staff were virus-positive. In addition to residents vaccinated at both doses, one of the staff who tested positive was receiving the first dose of the vaccine. “It’s not 100 percent,” said Dr. Anna Banergi, an infectious disease expert at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health. “Vaccines do not prevent all cases of COVID or all mortality, but they significantly reduce hospitalization and mortality.” Experts point out that older people are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 even after two vaccinations, but the severity of symptoms in residents who test positive is unknown. “We know that the vaccine is less effective in that population,” Dr. Amit Aria, palliative care leader at Kensington Health, told CTV News Toronto. “Especially in long-term care facilities, not only the elderly, but also those with severe comorbidities and those with advanced intractable diseases such as heart failure, terminal lung disease, dementia, and weakness. Vaccines may not work effectively. I expect it to be sexual. “ Public health officials believe that partially vaccinated staff were infected with COVID-19 outside the care facility and subsequently infected residents. “Many of the outbreaks are caused by staff who unknowingly bring the virus from the community and without their own negligence,” said Dr. Nathan Stall, a geriatric scholar at Sinai Health, Wednesday. I did. “Therefore, this is another opportunity to strengthen additional lines of defense by maximizing vaccination between staff.” Affected Fairhaven residents are isolated and all visits to long-term care facilities have been suspended. Public health officials have not released information on how long ago a positive resident or employee was vaccinated.

