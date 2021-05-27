Dr. Fauci explains how to prevent COVID-19 surges this winter

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the three COVID-19 vaccines available are like “positive wildcards” in the fight to end the pandemic.

“It’s very unlikely that there will be a surge,” he explains, if vaccination continues at the current rate.

President Joe Biden has set a goal of at least one vaccination of 70% of American adults by July 4.

Currently, more than half of all American adults receive at least one of the three available. COVID-19 vaccine, According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Case New coronavirus Has become Plunge According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, if people continue to line up shots after February, they are likely to continue to fall.

“One of the sure things is when you’re vaccinated, or Vaccine group, It’s very effective in the real world … as these vaccines are, and you get a significant percentage of the population to be vaccinated, very unlikely to surge “Dr. Forch said Washington post this week.

The COVID-19 vaccine, which has been proven to prevent serious and symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections, is like a “positive wildcard” on our part. The latest serious COVID-19 peaks occurred in late 2020 and early 2021. “It was a time when few people were vaccinated in the country,” said Dr. Fauci.

Now the vaccine has the power to prevent it from happening again. “We don’t really expect the risk of a surge if people continue to be vaccinated at current rates,” Dr. Forch said.

The expert agrees. “Look at the numbers that are steadily decreasing as vaccinations increase.” Stephen Gluckman, MD, An infectious disease expert and medical director of Pen Global Medicine. “It can really only be due to the vaccine. Preventive measuresBy the way, this is very effective, but it has already been done and was not effective enough. “

Masking, social distance and hand washing are still invaluable in the fight against COVID-19 and other seasonal illnesses. For example Influenza activity According to experts, it is much lower than in the previous season, probably due to these practices.

The vaccines available are noteworthy because they reduce the number of serious symptomatic infections, even if they are not 100% effective. Vaccines reduce people’s illness and thus the risk of mutations, Dr. Gluckman explains. That is, deadly or more infectious mutants ( England And California) Less likely to develop and spread.

When do you reach group immunity?

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden Announcement He aims to administer at least one COVID-19 vaccine to 70% of American adults by July 4. 9 statesIncluding New Jersey, Hawaii and New Mexico, have already achieved this goal at the time of publication. According to the CDC, about 62% of adults in the United States are vaccinated once with the COVID-19 vaccine, and about 50% of adults are considered to be fully vaccinated. (Note that these numbers reflect only adult immunization rates, not the entire US population.)

The exact percentage of people who have been vaccinated to achieve Herd immunity Dr. Fauci previously estimated that 70% to 85% of the population would have to be completely vaccinated to significantly prevent the spread of the community. Biden’s plan focuses only on adults, but children are also essential for herd immunity. Vaccine approval Children under the age of 12 hope to come within the next few months.

We don’t know exactly how long individual immunity will last after vaccination, but Dr. Forch isn’t worried that it will soon be ineffective. [the vaccines] Is effective It’s long enough that you don’t necessarily have to worry about the surge. ” (In addition, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson are already Booster dose test To maintain protection. )

What about the CDC’s updated mask guidelines?

In some areas Face cover It’s becoming less common because of the CDC Updated masking guidance— But it is dangerous for unvaccinated people, immunocompromised people, and anyone in crowded areas.Is still important to be Completely vaccinated Before going without a mask in high-risk areas such as hospitals and public transport.

“For some reason, it may have been lost in the announcement about the mask,” says Dr. Gluckman.If you choose to do Please wear a mask because you want, It doesn’t hurt. It helps keep you and the people around you safe.

But in the end, playing your role for your community means lining up with your dose. “Still enough [COVID-19] There is yet another surge, “says Dr. Gluckman. “The way to prevent it is to get vaccinated.”

This article is accurate at the time of the press. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses rapidly and the scientific community gains a better understanding of the new coronavirus, some information may have changed since it was last updated. We aim to keep all the stories up to date, CDC, WHO, And yours Local public health sector To keep up to date with the latest news. Always consult your doctor for professional medical advice.

