Nevada records the lowest daily COVID increase in two months





For the second consecutive day, Nevada reported the lowest daily increase in new coronavirus cases in almost two months, according to state data. According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services’ coronavirus website, there were 227 new cases recorded on Wednesday. According to records maintained by the Review-Journal, the state no longer reports daily updates on weekends, but the number of cases reported on Wednesday was the lowest day since 181 cases were recorded on April 5. It was an increase. Record low 1-day increase since April 5 Recorded in Tuesday, When 265 cases were reported. Nevada also recorded seven more deaths on Wednesday, state data show. The state’s total has increased to 323,249 cases and 5,570 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. The new cases reported on Wednesday remained above the 14-day moving average of daily reported cases, dropping to 147. Deaths were higher than the moving average of two deaths recorded daily during the same period. State officials say it is normal for daily numbers to be higher than the moving average due to delays in reporting and redistribution of data. State and county health agencies redistribute daily data after being reported to better reflect the date of death or the date of onset of symptoms. As a result, the moving average trend line is often different from the daily report and is considered a better indicator of the direction of occurrence. .. State officials said Wednesday that vaccination seems to be changing the course of the virus as averages continue to decline. “I think we’re optimistic, but we can say that our optimism is directly based on our ability to continue to work with people for vaccination throughout the state,” said the state’s COVID-19 Response Director. One Caleb Cage said on the phone. With a reporter. Julia Peak, deputy director of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the state is now ready to deal with a potential future outbreak of coronavirus. “COVID will be one of the diseases that are built into our overall public health response, from prevention to follow-up of disease outbreaks,” she said. “I think we are in a very good place right now. Immunization now is entirely what we are promoting.” Essentially tracking the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 found to be infected, the state’s two-week positive rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 4.3 percent. As of Wednesday’s report, Nevada had 252 hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19, 22 fewer than the previous day. On Wednesday, Clark County reported 187 new cases of coronavirus and 6 additional deaths, according to the latest figures posted on the Nevada Southern Health District Coronavirus website. Cumulative total in the county increased to 250,573 cases and 4,393 deaths. The county’s two-week positive rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points, consistent with the state average of 4.3 percent. Please contact Katelyn Newberg. [email protected] Or 702-383-0240.follow us @k_newberg On Twitter.







